MHHC Enterprises Inc. Plans to Uplist to OTCQB

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ("MHHC") or the "Company") (OTCPINK:MHHC) a diversified holding company is pleased to announce that it plans to uplist its common stock to the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB").

The OTCQB increases transparency, heightens reporting standards, requires management certification, and adds additional compliance requirements, which can result in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that meet the OTCQB standards.

"After receiving approval for our Reg-A, Tier 2 Offering, we now plan to uplist from OTCPINK to the OTCQB. We feel this gives MHHC's investors additional transparency as we continue to execute on our plan for 2022 which includes enhancing our position in the public markets.

Additionally, we hope our investors remain engaged as we have been allocating a significant amount of resources to building out our e-commerce site, ONBLi, led by ONBLi CEO, Anderson Salgado.

Our software development team is working diligently on additional enhancements for seamless integration of the consumer experience on the ONBLi e-commerce site with consumer warranty purchases on our soon to be launched MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc. website purchase portal.

Finally, taking advantage of ONBLi CEO Anderson Salgado's vast experience in the field, we intend to incorporate additional skincare and premium beauty brands into the the ONBLi e-commerce platform. I'm very excited to see our plan for 2022 coming together," added Frank Hawley, MHHC's CEO.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about:

· Our planned uplisting; and

· Plans for 2022.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our operating results, financial condition, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Offering Circular filed with the SEC on February 10, 2022. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

