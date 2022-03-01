Scientists, technologists and marketing leaders bring new levels of innovation to brand management

ProQuo AI the AI-powered brand management platform that provides brands with certainty that their marketing spend will lead to positive outcomes announced the formation of an advisory board comprised of pioneers in the fields of science, technology and marketing. With members ranging from the co-inventor of decision intelligence to award-winning neuroscientists specializing in consumer behavior to branding experts to Fortune 500 executives, the advisory board is partnering with ProQuo AI to deliver the future of AI Brand Management.

A decision intelligence company, ProQuo AI uses AI to help brands boil down over 25 million possible growth actions per year into the ones that will have the biggest payoff taking the gamble and guesswork out of brand management. The advisory board brings expertise to further deepen the customer experience and improve platform performance.

ProQuo AI's Advisory Board members include:

Dr. Lorien Pratt is the co-inventor of decision intelligence, chief scientist and co-founder of Quantellia, a machine learning and decision intelligence software and services company, and author of "The Link." She has over three decades of applied machine learning experience, with the Human Genome Project, DOE, Administrative Office of the US Courts, DARPA and more. A recipient of the CAREER award from the National Science Foundation, and the author of dozens of technical papers and articles, Pratt is also a well-known speaker, author and co-editor of the book "Learning to Learn."

David Eagleman is a neuroscientist at Stanford University and an internationally bestselling author. He is best known for his work on sensory substitution, time perception, brain plasticity, synesthesia and neurolaw. He is writer and presenter of the international PBS series "The Brain with David Eagleman," and the author of the companion book, "The Brain: The Story of You." He is also writer and presenter of "The Creative Brain" on Netflix.

Sophie Scott is director of the UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, and investigates human communication and the human brain, with an emphasis on the neurobiological basis of vocal communication. She has published over 130 peer reviewed academic papers. In 2020, she was appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to neuroscience.

Sharen Jester Turney is known forgrowing world-class brands and launching eCommerce businesses across department, luxury and specialty concepts for Fortune 500 companies and leading retailers. She is currently the interim CEO for Gloria Jeans, the largest retailer of fashion, apparel and footwear, and previously spent 16 years as president and CEO of Victoria's Secret.

Nicholas Christakis, MD, PhD, MPH, is Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University. His work is in the fields of network science, biosocial science and behavior genetics. He directs the Human Nature Lab and is co-director of the Yale Institute for Network Science. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Henry Dimbleby was named lead non-executive board member of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in 2018 and appointed to lead the National Food Strategy by the Environment Secretary in 2019. He is a co-founder of the Leon restaurant chain, the Sustainable Restaurant Association and the charity Chefs in Schools.

Mark Herschberg has spent his career launching and developing new ventures at startups and Fortune 500s and in academia. At MIT, he helped start the Undergraduate Practice Opportunities Program, dubbed MIT's "career success accelerator," where he teaches annually. He is author of "The Career Toolkit, Essential Skills for Success That No One Taught You."

Jackie Stevenson is founding partner and CEO of global award-winning creative agency The Brooklyn Brothers One of London's few female founders and creative CEO's, Jackie is a pioneer for female entrepreneurship and a champion of gender equality. She is also Board Advisor at The Circle of Style, a leading member of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Women in Business committee, a trustee of Lawrence Dallaglio's Rugby Works, and an active member and Past President of Women in Advertising Communications (WACL).

Faris and Rosie Yakob are co-founders of the nomadic creative consultancy Genius Steals and authors of best-selling books on marketing and branding. They are regular speakers on the topics of creativity, leadership and innovation, and communications and digital transformation. Faris previously founded a digital agency, was chief innovation officer of an advertising holding company and chief digital officer of the flagship office of the world's largest advertising agency.

Huib van Bockel is the founder of TENZING, an energy drink that is the world's first climate-labeled soft drink. He has built a reputation as one of the new marketing thought leaders who believes that brands should make an impact on the world around them, and take full responsibility for their climate footprint. Prior to founding TENZING, he was head of marketing at Red Bull in Europe.

"We're excited to welcome some of the brightest luminaries in science, branding and technology into the ProQuo AI business to take our growth and innovation story to the next level," said Nadim Sadek, Founder and CEO of ProQuo AI. "The combination of our innovative IP and technologies and our deep understanding of human behavior are changing the way that brands think and act. We're finally bringing what brand management lacked certainty of positive outcomes from marketing investments and shaking up the marketing industry with decision confidence. Along with our advisory board partners, we're turning marketing into a center of certainty."

ProQuo is the first and only brand management platform that harnesses the power of AI to give marketers certainty about the decisions they're making. On ProQuo, you can feel confident about the marketing investments you're making, knowing each and every one will result in positive outcomes for your brand.

Every day, ProQuo talks to consumers in your category, understanding how they feel about you and your competition. It's this always on data that ProQuo's AI crunches that enables marketers to monitor, create, strategize, and make the right decisions for their brands. With ProQuo AI, you'll have a clear picture of where your brand stands, and you'll always know what to do to make your brand the best it can be.

