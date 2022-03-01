finch: Finch Honored As Silver Winner for "Responsible Technology" and Bronze Winner for "Sustainability Environment & Climate for Product" in 2022 Inaugural Anthem Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Finch , a digital sustainability tool that combines real science with real reviews to rate products' environmental and social impacts, announced today that it has been named a Silver Winner in the "Responsible Technology" category and a Bronze Winner in the "Sustainability Environment & Climate for Product" category in the 2022 Inaugural Anthem Awards.

The Anthem Awards were launched in response to the increasing role that social good has played within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist, especially in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide, with the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences selecting the Anthem winners. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist); Ashley Judd (author, actor, and social justice humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute); Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council); and Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).

"People are overwhelmed with jargon and greenwashing when it comes to sustainability, which is why we deliberately created Finch as the reliably simple, science-based resource to help people stay curious, choose wisely, and take action," said Lizzie Horvitz, CEO and Founder, Finch. "Being recognized for our responsible technology is incredibly validating, and we are honored to win multiple awards for our commitment to making sustainability relevant, approachable, and engaging, which continues to fuel every decision we make."

Since launching in 2020, Finch educates people on the ins and outs of sustainability by turning complex scientific facts into simple, actionable insights. With their browser extension that rates the environmental and social impacts of products while shoppers browse, and their industry-leading content that covers a variety of sustainability-related topics, Finch is empowering citizens to understand the power of their purchasing decisions. Recently, Finch completed the Techstars Sustainability Accelerator in Partnership with The Nature Conservancy, a program designed for entrepreneurs focused on "building a world where people and nature can thrive together."

"It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society."

For developing its brand strategy and messaging, Finch partnered with Storyroot , with support from Ugly Wolf on brand identity and creative strategy. Storyroot and Ugly Wolf continue to oversee the company's content and product design, respectively.

Winners for The Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, The Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in The Anthem Awards. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders during the day and then watch the show, featuring special moments, and hallmark speeches from all winners at www.anthemawards.com .

About Finch:

Founded in 2020, Finch is a tool that educates people on the ins and outs of sustainability by turning complex scientific facts into simple, actionable insights. Launched as a browser extension , Finch fuses expert scores on products' environmental and social impacts with functional reviews from real people to pinpoint the stuff you actually want to use, the stuff that doesn't suck, and the stuff that's better for the planet, all in one place. With a mission to decode sustainability and equip people with the knowledge to make decisions with confidence, Finch believes that we can sustain the planet and society without sacrifice when we make wiser choices, together. Learn more at www.choosefinch.com .

About The Anthem Awards:

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, The Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

