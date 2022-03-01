Privacy Ninja Announces Partnership with JustHR: Offering Funded Consultancy Services to Implement Progressive HR Practices and PDPA Compliance

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Recently Privacy Ninja has announced that they will be collaborating with HR consultancy firm JustHR to offer funded consultancy services to all qualified organizations in Singapore. Privacy Ninja, a leading cybersecurity and data protection company, will complement JustHR's services in the area of PDPA compliance.

The best thing about this tie up is that eligible companies can leverage on available government grants to defray costs.

The changing times have created a unique set of challenges in the workplace. Apart from the reality of dealing with hybrid work setup and the impact of the pandemic to the overall wellbeing of employees, Singapore is not spared from the Great Resignation Wave that gripped most of the world. The brunt has also spilled onto the employers, as they struggle to balance survival and talent retention.

The recent announcement about the new employment policies set to be implemented in Singapore serves to strengthen the call for superior HR practices. Additionally, PM Lee announced during his National Day Rally on 29 August 2021 that the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive (TAFEP) guidelines would become law to ensure fair and progressive practices at workplaces. This is expected to take place sometime in the first half of 2022.

Adding to the tension is the unstoppable surge of digitalisation and the slew of work related threats that come with it: ransomware attacks, phishing scams, data breaches, and more. Data protection compliance for organisations cannot be underestimated.

This is why the collaboration between JustHR and Privacy Ninja makes sense, as it is geared towards securing two critical areas for business continuity: enabling progressive HR practices and establishing proper data protection protocols for the benefit of both employees and the rest of the stakeholders.

This partnership ensures that the HR policies and provisions regarding data protection are met so that not only clients' personal data are afforded best practices, but employees' as well. This paves the way to the necessary assessments and implementations of best HR and data protection policies and practices.

Who should apply

A company registered and operating in Singapore

Have a minimum of 30% local shareholding

Be in a financially viable position to start and complete the project

When applying for this service, organisations can opt for a government subsidy. For interested organizations, you may contact consultancy@justhr.sg for more information.

About JustHR Consultancy

JustHR Consultancy is the trusted partner that provides human resource consultancy services to both Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and MNCs enhancing capabilities and performance in all Human Resource domains to meet their strategic business objectives.

About Privacy Ninja

Privacy Ninja specializes in serving as an outsourced Data Protection Officer (DPO) for SMEs in Singapore with a few hundred organizations under its belt and in executing penetration testing services. It also covers extensive compliance and cybersecurity-related services, such as PDPA Consultancy & Training, PDPA Audit, and data breach incident handling among others. Privacy Ninja continues to evolve in conjunction with the changing technological landscape.

Media Contact

Company: Privacy Ninja

Contact: Andy Prakash, Director

Telephone: +65 8750 4250

E-mail: ninjas@privacy.com.sg

Website: https://www.privacy.com.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrivacyNinjaSG/

Address: 7 Temasek Boulevard, #12-07, Suntec Tower One, Singapore 038987

SOURCE: Privacy Ninja

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690885/Privacy-Ninja-Announces-Partnership-with-JustHR-Offering-Funded-Consultancy-Services-to-Implement-Progressive-HR-Practices-and-PDPA-Compliance