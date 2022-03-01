Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Completes NEW Strategic Partnership with DOXed, LLC

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased announce its newest partnership with Doxed, LLC, the creators of the $DOX (BEP20/ BSC) token.

DOX and $MWWC Partnership:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation ('MWWC'), has partnered with Doxed, LLC., a Florida corporation. The Doxed team have developed and successfully launched the $DOXed token; this token is on the Binance Smart Chain, the same standard that the Minosis $MNS Token will be launched on in the near future.

'MWWC' has acquired a significant stake in the Liquidity Pool of $DOX, which will remain restricted for a period of 6 months, per the partnership agreement that was executed; at the end of the restriction period, Doxed, LLC. will have the first right of refusal to purchase the liquidity pool tokens back from Marketing Worldwide at market value. The Liquidity Pool tokens have already been transferred into a secure wallet as of today's press release; and are held in trust by the CEO, Jason Schlenk.

"Some of the more popular tokens currently available; such as, $SHIB, SAITAMA, TARP, SHIBNOBI and TERAREUM have seen increases of over 320,000% in value over the past year and a half. If $DOX is as successful as the company believes it can be, the Liquidity Pool could be worth tens of millions of dollars to over a hundred million dollars in a short period of time," stated CEO Jason Schlenk.

$DOX Token:

More information regarding the DOX Token can be found on their website at www.doxedtoken.com, or from their official Twitter account @DoxedOfficial_. The $DOX tokenomics are as follows:

1% Burn - currently the 'DEAD' wallet address has 9.3618% removed from the circulating supply.

1% Reflection - rewards from every transaction to token holders as a bonus.

2% Marketing - for future advertising, influence and public involvement; this includes, giveaways and random burn events.

1% Development - to maintain ongoing support and resources for updating and enhancement of the entire ecosystem.

2% Liquidity - allowing buy and sell transactions to execute, providing confidence and legitimacy for investors.

2% Give-back wallet - Every time this wallet triggers at 5 BNB, a random selection of 5 wallet holders will receive 1 BNB each until the proceeds are exhausted. This wallet can trigger multiple times a day depending on volume.

Doxed token can be viewed on the BSCSCAN network at the link below:

https://bscscan.com/token/0xEDA3eB7A5494443beb800cD4cc70388228CEe84e

What is the Doxed Token Utility?:

Doxed is a BSC/ BEP20 token focusing on security and identity verification through their web-based platform. A token development team would utilize the DOX system through the proprietary "KYD" ( K now Y our D eveloper) protocol. The "KYD" process will factcheck data provided by a developer (or development team) and issue a $DOX KYD/NFT Stamp of approval; which can offer a higher level of transparency for investors to confirm that a project has been vetted. As a result, this type of validation could decrease the investors exposure to scam projects or "rug pulls" (A 'rug pull', is the elimination of all liquidity in a project that removes the ability for investors to sell, hence rendering the token worthless).

What Exchange is DOX on?:

'MWWC' and DOXED are proud to announce that $DOX has officially been listed on the SAFEMOON (https://safemoon.net/) exchange, making it the first major exchange for the DOX token since its inception.

Follow the link below to the SAFEMOON exchange:

https://swap.safemoon.net/#/swap?inputCurrency=0x8076C74C5e3F5852037F31Ff0093Eeb8c8ADd8D3&outputCurrency=0x42981d0bfbAf196529376EE702F2a9Eb9092fcB5

Follow $DOX on Telegram: https://t.me/Doxed_Token

Follow $DOX on Discord: https://discord.gg/K7H2frq7

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

