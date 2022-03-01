Registration for purchases started at 9 a.m. (Japan local time) on Monday, February 21, 2022

Press conference held at Museo Ferrari at 8 a.m. (Japan local time) on Monday, February 21

The archive video of the press conference is available on the RENASCENCE YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHnn2iShaac

RADIOBOOK Co., Ltd., a company based in Tokyo, Japan which has several businesses based on the philosophy of "recycle, reuse, repair, respect, rebranding," launched the RENASCENCE project in cooperation with Scuderia Ferrari. Materials used at Scuderia Ferrari will be reused and transformed into art products through traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

In conjunction with the announcement of the project at a press conference that was held at 8:00 AM (JST) on February 21 (Monday), registration began at 9 a.m. (Japan local time) on February 21, 2022 for the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art products that transform the Scuderia Ferrari DNA using traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Fans are encouraged to follow this exciting project as it unfolds around the world.

What is RENASCENCE?

The brand concept for RENASCENCE is "reborn". Materials that carry on traditions and history will be reborn as one-of-a-kind art products, bringing new value. Materials from Scuderia Ferrari, which would otherwise be thrown away, will continue to carry on the DNA while being transformed into art products by fusing traditional Japanese craftsmanship.





In the official partnership contract, which was signed in 2020 with Scuderia Ferrari, the two companies agreed to focus their attention on reuse products as part of their sustainable actions. Upon learning about the large volume of waste materials that result every year during their visit to the Scuderia Ferrari head office, RADIOBOOK suggested the idea for the RENASCENCE project, combining the materials with traditional Japanese culture to transform them into art products. RADIOBOOK has adopted a corporate philosophy to "create a world where everyone does only what they want to do," and by utilizing revitalized components through RENASCENCE, there is great hope that it will become a world-class brand much like the small automotive brands in Italy.





Registration opened: 1 a.m. (Japan local time) on Monday, February 21, 2022 8 a.m. (Italy local time) on Monday, February 21, 2022 Website URL: https://renascence.jp/ How to purchase: Please register at the above site

Details of the Art Products

Each art product has been carefully developed on the concept of "tactile feeling," which means "to be able to sense by touching". For instance when using the keyboard, there is a distinct sensation of pressing down on the key which is achieved by fusing the unique characteristics of the Scuderia Ferrari materials with traditional Japanese culture. The products are finished using Wajima-nuri lacquer, one of the most popular lacquerware techniques in Japan and feature motifs such as "Patapata", a traditional Japanese toy, or car engine, integrating the cultures and traditions of Italy and Japan as art products.



In the first stage, practical art products such as iPhone cases and cardholders will be developed based on the key words of "renaissance and rejuvenation." Highly skilled artisans carefully create each piece by hand, making every art product precious and unique. Each item becomes more unique with use, and the subtle changes can be enjoyed over the years.

Attaché Case (Hard)

This attaché case is designed to last a lifetime. A clean and simple shape is elegantly integrated with delicate details created through the finest Japanese craftsmanship. This is the first time ever that traditional Japanese Wajima-nuri lacquerware techniques have been combined with Scuderia Ferrari's materials. This piece is a strong expression of the Scuderia Ferrari message subtle and yet elegant down to the finest detail.

Model: 1 type Color: 2 colors Surface: Wajima (lacquer) coating Price: 7,000,000 yen (tax included) Quantity: red 50/black 50 (made to order)

iPhone Case (Frame/Engine)

Frame: The design consists only of three-dimensional surfaces that seem to encompass a Scuderia Ferrari. The frame has been coated with red lacquer to give your mobile phone a beautiful and sophisticated appearance. Engine: Bold styling has been used to attach a plate that gives the impression of Scuderia Ferrari engine components. The metal frame has been coated with black lacquer. The contrast of the polished plate and black lacquer create a contemporary and delicate design.

Model: 2 types Color: 2 colors Surface: Wajima (lacquer) coating Price: 1,000,000 yen (tax included) Quantity: red 250/black 250 (made to order)

Business Card Holder (Slide/Flip)

Slide: Conceived to give the feeling of drawing a sword from its sheath, the design creates a premium feeling by covering the entire piece with a deep matte red lacquer. Flip: The stylish function allows one to open the card holder with a swift single hand movement. The top and bottom surfaces have been carefully shaved and hand polished to create a plate with a rouge pattern. Lacquer has been painstakingly applied by a lacquerware craftsman. The feeling and sound given off when it is opened and closed convey the wonder of a hand-crafted piece.

Model: 2 types Color: 2 colors Surface: Wajima (lacquer) coating Price: 500,000 yen (tax included) Quantity: red 250/black 250 (made to order)

Money Clip (Fun/Flip/Ortho)

Fun: This piece was designed with a view to simultaneously expressing fun, surprise and luxury. The intent of the design is to create a product for daily use that imparts a beautiful and simple sense of luxury. Flip: Part of the Flip lineup of business card holder products. Designed to ensure that the motion and sound give off a sense of luxury. As with the business card holder Flip, the top and bottom rouge plates have been carefully shaven and processed with precision by hand by craftsmen. Ortho: The simple design was achieved with polished materials layered multiple times in the Wajima-nuri lacquerware tradition to give it a deep texture. Simple and yet finely crafted down to the last detail at every stage of production.

Model: 3 types Color: 2 colors Surface: Wajima (lacquer) coating Price: 500,000 yen (tax included) Quantity: red 250/black 250 (made to order)

Comments by RENASCENCE Creative Director/RADIOBOOK CEO YUGO

"I am extremely pleased to be able to announce RENASCENCE to everyone in the world," said RADIOBOOK CEO Yugo Itagaki. I send my gratitude and respect to all of the people who participated in this project, including Scuderia Ferrari, which provided the materials that prompted this project, the designers who created the wonderful designs, the artisans who delicately handcrafted the products using Wajima-nuri, plus many others."



"When I saw the Scuderia Ferrari materials, which prompted us to start the project, I was excited about the huge potential," Itagaki continued. Based on the spirit of mottainai (not letting things go to waste), a unique Japanese way of thinking, and the idea of "creating a world where everyone does only what they want to do," i.e., "changing unneeded objects into needed objects," I continued to think about how wonderful it would be to be able to utilize these materials and transform them into something that would be appreciated. This led to us creating these wonderful products combining the cultures of Italy and Japan. RENASCENCE is only just getting started. This announcement is just a starting point for our ongoing efforts to turn art products that some may want into items that everyone wants."





The silver "RENASCENCE" letters have been overlaid in gold with the letters for "RENASCENCE" which have been turned upside down and inverted. The silver letters are the "face" and is a symbol of the products which are a physical expression of Shindate's goals for the project. The silver exudes a chiseled sense of sophistication that is sharp and encompasses a sense of fulfillment and pride. The inverted gold overlay expresses the materials of Scuderia Ferrari that are reborn in these products. It represents the background of the art products which are reborn. The brilliance of gold is said to sooth the hearts of people symbolizing vitality and rebirth overlaid with the brand concept of rebuild and revive. By integrating these two colors Shindate created a design that expresses the very essence of the brand's value as the reincarnation of the reusable materials of Scuderia Ferrari, which until now had been discarded, into stylish art products.



The letter "S" has been curated to resemble a vertical infinity sign (8). This is meant as a symbol of the infinite value of these art products and the infinite cycle of using reusable materials.





Event Name: Press Conference in Maranello Date and Time: 24:00 to 25:00 on Sunday, February 20, 2022 (Italy time) 08:00 to 09:00 on Monday, February 21, 2022 (Japan time) Broadcast Method: Broadcast via YouTube Live from project's YouTube channel Viewing URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHnn2iShaac (Archived video now available.) Presenters: MC Federica Masolin Creative Director YUGO Product Designer Akio Shindate Advisor Hiroyuki journalist Mario Miyakawa

Website and Social Media for the New Project

Website: https://renascence.jp/ Facebook: Renascence (https://www.facebook.com/Renascence-103580705572926) Twitter: @renascence_jp (https://twitter.com/renascence_jp) Instagram: @renascence_jp (https://www.instagram.com/renascence_jp/) YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtMXuDM2P75SZZV_dSKrHZw

About RADIOBOOK Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2014, RADIOBOOK is a business focused on focuses on smart on-demand services businesses which undertake including the purchases, sales, repairs, rentals, and data erasure of mobile devices such as smartphones, etc. in bulk. It is also involved in branding business and community management, and in March 2020, Shintaro Tabata, who had served as an executive officer at Livedoor, LINE, ZOZO" and Takashi Maeda, who had served as a design team leader in the PR department at Nintendo PR department before becoming independent, joined the company. In May 2021, Hiroyuki, the founder of 2channel, joined the company as an advisor. In 2020, the company became the only official partnership for Scuderia Ferrari in Japan. RADIOBOOK is made up of professionals with backgrounds across a variety of fields who develop new business.

Company name: RADIOBOOK Co., Ltd.

Address: Shibuya South Building 7F, 3-21-11, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Established: July 1, 2014

Capital: 20.1 million yen

Officer: Representative Director/CEO Yugo Itagaki

Website: https://radiobook.co.jp/

Contacts:

Inquiries concerning this press release

RADIOBOOK PR

Mayuko Hachisuka

Office E-mail: release@radiobook.co.jp