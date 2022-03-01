WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 28 February 2022 was 3317.25p (cum income).

With effect from 28 February the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

01 March 2022