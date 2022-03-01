ApartmentAdvisor Reveals America's Best Foodie Cities: Amazing Cuisine and Palatable Rent Prices Make These Ten Cities Perfect for Food Lovers

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ApartmentAdvisor (www.apartmentadvisor.com), the apartment search platform, today revealed its list of Best Foodie Cities, with Louisville, KY, Albuquerque, NM, and Tulsa, OK earning the top three spots. The list highlights cities with culinary offerings that rival better-known food capitals, but with budget-friendly rent prices that allow for more frequent dining out.

The company's top ten picks were determined by a variety of factors, including the number of restaurants per capita with at least a four-star rating on Yelp, diversity of cuisine, and access to food halls or specialty markets. In addition, ApartmentAdvisor editors factored rent prices, targeting cities with a median rent to median income ratio of 25% or lower to accommodate a dining out budget.

Top Ten Best Foodie Cities for Renters:

Louisville, KY Albuquerque, NM Tulsa, OK Portland, OR Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Indianapolis, IN Virginia Beach, VA Jacksonville, FL Raleigh, NC

More information on each of these cities and their exciting food scenes can be found in the Best Foodie Cities report.

"Living in a city with a vibrant food scene can be amazing, but not when your rent expenses are too high to enjoy it," said Adeeva Fritz, Editorial Director at ApartmentAdvisor. "With our Best Foodie Cities list, we've identified cities where both the culinary offerings and rent prices are equally appetizing for the average renter. Even if you don't consider yourself a bona fide foodie, these places are worth checking out."

Louisville, KY earned the number one spot on the list and was lauded by ApartmentAdvisor for its extensive dining options ranging from award-winning fine dining to delightful cozy-casual restaurants. And while many local chefs offer a modern take on Southern cooking, editors noted that there's no shortage of globally inspired menus to choose from, providing food enthusiasts ample opportunity to explore new tastes. Rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Louisville averages around $760 per month.

Albuquerque, NM, second on the list, was celebrated for a local food and dining culture shaped by Native American, Mexican, and Spanish influences. Resident foodies enjoy plentiful options for the very best New Mexican fare as well as other globally-inspired cuisine, contributing to a vibrant, diverse culinary landscape. The average rent price for a 1-bedroom apartment in Albuquerque is $800 per month.

Tulsa, OK, in third place, was called out for its burgeoning food scene that is being fueled by a new generation of creative chefs and restauranteurs, many taking advantage of the region's agrarian bounty to inform their modern menus. Tulsa's iconic BBQ and steakhouses still endure too, providing local foodies with a wide range of choices both familiar and new. The average price for a 1-bedroom apartment in Tulsa averages $761 per month.

Methodology

To determine the list of Best Foodie Cities, ApartmentAdvisor editors evaluated hundreds of cities by the following criteria: the number of restaurants per capita with at least a four-star rating on Yelp, diversity of restaurant cuisine, access to food halls and specialty markets, the proximity of dining options to popular rental neighborhoods, and median rent prices as compared to median household incomes for each city. ApartmentAdvisor used data from the US Census Bureau, Yelp, and its proprietary rent price data in its analysis.

