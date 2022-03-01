Young Adult Debuts Featured in LibraryBub Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By their very nature, books for young adults are inventive, entertaining and hopeful. That's essential for their target audience, but also attractive for a wider audience. Asiel Lavie's debut novel The Crossing Gate is described in a Readers' Favorite review as being "about finding a voice in an oppressive society" and is "told through a story with strong dystopian themes that explore emotions, sacrifice, oppression and empowerment." Laya Saul's self-help guide for adolescents You Don't Have to Learn Everything the Hard Way is recommended by the Teens Read Too blog "for a young adult looking for a handbook to get through the tough times of adolescence".

Those two books have been included by LibraryBub in this month's list of praiseworthy books by self-publishing authors. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have also been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some of them have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. It's exciting to see that several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

LibraryBub was established in 2015. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, Alinka Rutkowska, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Ross Collins, acclaimed author/illustrator of Seussian tales, recalls his early experience of libraries. "My family used to go to Glasgow's Govan library every Thursday evening and we would all split up to our own areas of interest. Mum to her thrillers, Dad to his fantasy, my sister to… (I never cared where my sister went) and me to my adventure stories, horror stories, science fiction, fantasy, detective… anything I could lay my hands on. Libraries were a safe, wonderful part of my childhood." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Binge by Anne Pfeffer ISBN: 978-0578346298

Silent Screams by L.J. Crawford ISBN: 978-1941749531

Mystery & Thriller

Storm Surge by John F. Banas ISBN:978-1662416125

Romance

If Music Be the Food of Love (Book One of the Passion of Elena Bianchi series) by Lenny Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1633635586

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Bud by the Grace of God (Book Two of the Grace Lord series) by S.E. Sasaki ISBN: 978-0994790538

Trials of the Serpent God (Book One of the Tomes of Pirudus series) by C.L. Simchick ISBN: 979-8732245974

Young Adult

Colors of Truth by Paula Paul ISBN:978-1098384722

The Crossing Gate (Book One of the Waltz of Sin and Fire series) by Asiel R. Lavie ISBN: 978-1649532640

Children's

Hugo Deani Runs Late by Sharon CassanoLochman ISBN: 978-1734288162

Let's See What's under There! by John M. Regan ISBN:978-1662817625

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

The Razing of the Id: vignettes of my life by Larry M. Binion ISBN: 979-8477248292

Business

Finding the Speaker's Edge by Michael D. Butler ISBN:978-1637921739

Leading Positive Organizational Change: Energize - Redesign - Gel by Bart Tkaczyk ISBN: 978-0367608767

The Lean Recruiting Toolkit by Craig E. Brown ISBN: 978-1730966057

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Primeval Me by Dan Bravin ISBN: 979-8744177133

Politics & Social Sciences

Foundations of Moral Government: Samuel Rutherford's Lex, Rex by Michael A. Milton ISBN: 978-0997249088

Religion & Spirituality

Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980

What If Jesus Were a Coach? by Michael Taylor ISBN: 978-1736636916

Self-Help

Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079

Coming of Age: our journey into adulthood by Cate LeSourd ISBN:978-1737766803

Debt-Free ASAP! by John Nicholas ISBN: 978-1736158708

There Is Greatness within You: quotations and principles to succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-1665713351

Wealth Simplified: the secrets of everyday people who retire richer, happier and earlier by Robert F. Roby ISBN: 978-1637351567

Young Adult

You Don't Have To Learn Everything the Hard Way by Laya Saul 978-0972322973

Children's author Alan Hesse was thrilled to see the "traction and interest" in his book that LibraryBub generated. He was impressed by the efforts to put his book (The Adventures of Polo the Bear) in front of librarians. Participating in the Author Remake program, he explains, "Not only am I getting great live education and advice from Alinka... but also this unexpected exposure to libraries, which somehow passed beneath my radar of expectations."

Librarians are encouraged to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@leaderspress.com