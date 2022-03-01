DJ REALITES: Sharp increase in turnover in 2021: EUR285.7m, representing a growth of around 40%

REALITES REALITES: Sharp increase in turnover in 2021: EUR285.7m, representing a growth of around 40% 01-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Sharp increase in turnover in 2021: EUR285.7m, representing a growth of around 40%

Confirmation of a target turnover in excess of EUR400m in 2022

In millions of Euros (EURm excl. tax) 2021 2020 Variation n-1 Turnover 285.7 204.8 +39.5%

Saint-Herblain, 1 March 2022, 5.45 p.m. In 2021, the regional development group REALITES continued along its growth path recording figures for the financial year up by 39.5%. Turnover stood at EUR285.7m, exceeding the target level of EUR280m already recorded last September.

In a market which has still not returned to its pre-pandemic levels, the Group has taken benefited from the performance of its innovative real estate projects and service platform to generate a sustained growth rate through all its businesses.

REALITES will provide further information on its turnover indicators when it publishes its annual results for 2021, which are expected to show a sharp increase.

Drawing on the buoyant activity levels seen since the beginning of the financial year, REALITES remains confident that it will be able to achieve turnover in excess of EUR400m in 2022, ahead of its "2025 Ambitions" plan.

Next publication:

Thursday 17 March (after trading): annual results 2021

Friday 18 March: SFAF meeting

About REALITES

REALITES was founded in 2003 by its CEO, Yoann CHOIN-JOUBERT as a regional development company which develops new, innovative solutions with and for cities and urban areas to create value, enhance attractiveness and promote economic development. Thanks to its twofold positioning as project manager (construction of apartments, managed housing, shops, offices, business premises, etc.) and end-user consultant (running of retirement homes, student accommodation, health centres, leisure complexes), REALITES i able to develop projects which anticipate the needs of cities and local districts.

The Group is committed to the in-depth transformation of construction processes through its technology and innovation centre REALITES Build Tech, which pools the Group's technical expertise in project management to design projects in line with future construction challenges.

As the leading social purpose corporation in France, REALITES is officially confirming its commitment to reconcile lucrative targets with collective interest, with the support of a mission committee made up of well-known experts.

With over 900 employees and an ambitious development strategy in France and Africa (Morocco and Senegal), REALITES recorded a turnover of EUR285.7m in 2021.

The Group's aim, via its "2025 Ambitions" strategic plan, is to generate a turnover of EUR800m in 2025, with an operating result of 8 %.

REALITES has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2014 and its stock is eligible for PEA PME (Isin code: FR0011858190, ticker: ALREA).

Further information: www.groupe-realites.com

Analysts/investors contact:

REALITES - Arnaud Tesson: +33 2 40 75 50 91 - comfi@realites.com

Press contact: CAPVALUE - Gilles Broquelet: +33 1 80 81 50 00 - info@capvalue.fr

Join Utiles en Actions, the REALITES Shareholder Club

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: REALITES: Sharp increase in turnover in 2021: EUR285.7m, representing a growth of around 40%

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: REALITES 1 impasse Claude Nougaro 44803 ST HERBLAIN CEDEX France E-mail: comfi@realites.com Internet: https://www.groupe-realites.com/ ISIN: FR0011858190 Euronext Ticker: ALREA AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1291669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1291669 01-March-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)