01.03.2022
Valley Forge Military Academy and College: Valley Forge Military Academy Welcomes New Plebe Class

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Valley Forge Military Academy (VFMA) welcomes its latest class of plebes to the school to begin the spring semester. VFMA is a private, independent college preparatory school providing a military-style education for boys in grades 7-12.

The new class spans the world with students from six U.S. states and the countries of Russia and Kenya.

New students arrive at the Academy in the fall and spring of each year. Called plebes, the new students begin their education learning to think beyond themselves and function as a unit. They will remain plebes until completing the rigorous training program where they demonstrate physical and mental competence, understanding the mission of VFMA. On doing so, they will receive their capshields, an honor marking them officially as cadets.

A group of people wearing face masksDescription automatically generated with medium confidence

Valley Forge Military Academy (VFMA) welcomes its latest class of plebes, representing six states and the countries of Russia and Kenya.

A picture containing person, clothingDescription automatically generated

The Valley Forge Military Academy plebe class take the oath.

"We know our system is a challenging one and it is meant to be," said Col. Stuart B. Helgeson, USMC (Ret.), president of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. "We know these young men want to become their best and the instruction they receive here beyond the traditional classroom stretches them to the full extent of their capability."

VFMA teaches the whole student with a comprehensive education centering around Five Cornerstones: Academic excellence, Physical development, Personal motivation, Leadership, and Character development.

"This class represents young men who seek to be more than they are right now," said Paul M. Lea, MS, Ph.D., Class of '87 and '89C, and dean of the Academy. "While only about four percent will choose a military career, the discipline and education they receive here prepares them to be society's future leaders."

Established in 1928, Valley Forge Military Academy and College is an international leadership institution comprising middle school, high school and college. The college has been designated by the governor of Pennsylvania and the legislature as the Military College of Pennsylvania.

Contact:

Lisa Packer
lpacker@vfmac.edu
215-460-8333

SOURCE: Valley Forge Military Academy and College



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690970/Valley-Forge-Military-Academy-Welcomes-New-Plebe-Class

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
