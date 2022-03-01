Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicolas Chaillan1, former Chief Architect for Cyber.gov of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Chief Software Officer for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, as a Special Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Chaillan comes to the Company with over 22 years of international technology, entrepreneurial and management experience spanning both public and private sectors. While at DHS, he designed Cyber.gov, the new robust, innovative and holistic '.gov' cybersecurity architecture that sought to mitigate cyber threats. Chaillan created and deployed the largest Zero Trust implementation in the U.S government and brought DevSecOps DoD-wide, saving 100-years of time within 18 months and billions of taxpayer money. Nicolas has extensive experience securing complex networks and driving innovative digital transformation.

"I was impressed by Cybeats' technology right away. Delivering an integrated security platform to secure and protect high-valued connected devices is no easy feat. Cybeats unique approach allows device manufacturers to develop, bake-in security and maintain secure and protected devices in a timely and cost-efficient manner," said Nicolas Chaillan, Special Advisor.

"Working with the top experts of the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape is vital to our vision of providing a holistic approach to security and software supply chain security," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Scryb & Cybeats. "Nicolas is not only a leader in cybersecurity, he is one of few to have led U.S. government departments responsible for IT operations, security, and compliance, having extensive experience and success in both private and public sectors. His knowledge and insight to the cybersecurity landscape will be invaluable for Cybeats and our continued pursuit of significantly reducing the threat of cyber attacks. On behalf of the Scryb and Cybeats teams, I welcome Nicolas and look forward to working on future projects with him."

At the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Chaillan was responsible for establishing force-wide DevSecOps capabilities and best practices, including continuous Authority to Operate processes and faster streamlined technology adoption.

Recent Media Appearances on Cybersecurity

On February 25, 2022, Mr. Chaillan, a recurring guest of Fox News, joined to discuss cybersecurity dynamics amidst the escalating war in Ukraine. Nicolas outlined key strategies and focuses for the U.S. in prevention and mitigation of cyber risks that extend beyond just the Ukrainian region. Efforts to de-escalate must include an acute awareness and substantial push to fortify the U.S. cybersecurity defenses of its critical infrastructure.

Further to the emphasis on cyber defence of critical infrastructure, European Central Bank warned several euro-zone banking institutions to step up their cyberattack defenses amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war2. In some cases, state-sponsored cyber operations against critical infrastructure organizations have specifically targeted operational technology and industrial control systems networks with destructive malware3. The CSA notes that state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actors have also demonstrated sophisticated tradecraft and cyber capabilities by compromising third-party infrastructure and software, or developing and deploying custom malware. As Nicolas has discussed publicly for many years, Cyberspace has become one of the key components of geopolitics. If the current Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, one can expect Russian cyber threats to increase in operation.

About Nicolas Chaillan

Mr. Nicolas Chaillan was appointed as the first Air Force and Space Force Chief Software Officer, under Dr. William Roper, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, Arlington, Virginia. He was also the co-lead for the Department of Defense Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative with the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. As the Air Force's senior software czar, Mr. Chaillan was responsible for enabling Air Force programs in the transition to Agile and DevSecOps to establish force-wide DevSecOps capabilities and best practices, including continuous Authority to Operate processes and faster streamlined technology adoption.

Mr. Chaillan was the Special Advisor for Cloud Security and DevSecOps at the Department of Defense, OSD, A&S and Special Advisor for Cybersecurity and Chief Architect for Cyber.gov at the Department of Homeland Security. He designed the new robust, innovative and holistic .gov cybersecurity architecture (Cyber.gov), that mitigates cyber threats by leveraging best practices and implementable solutions with minimal impact to workforce efficiency.

Mr. Chaillan is also a serial entrepreneur having founded 12 technology companies, including AFTER-MOUSE.COM and anyGuest.com. He has created and sold over 180 innovative software products to 45 Fortune 500 companies, and was recognized as one of France's youngest entrepreneurs after founding, WORLDAKT at the age of 15 years. Mr. Chaillan is a sought-after adviser and speaker participating in multiple industry conferences and working in close collaboration with many Fortune 100 companies and the U.S. Government.

Nicolas Chaillan's Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolaschaillan/

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber threats in real-time. Cybeats - Software Made Certain.

Website: www.cybeats.com

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

