Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-545-0523; passcode 232054

International:

+1 973-528-0016; passcode 232054

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/44641

Replay Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-481-4010; passcode 44641

International:

+1 919-882-2331; passcode 44641

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets in North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6502

ir@stabilis-solutions.com

