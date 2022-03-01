Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) ("Britannia" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021. These filings and additional information regarding Britannia are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3 2022 Highlights:

The Company reports Adjusted EBITDA of$2.9m for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021.

On November 12, 2021, Britannia completed its transaction with Rise Life Science Corp ("RISE"). RISE has changed its name to Britannia Life Sciences Inc. and continues as the reporting issuer (BLAB: CSE).

The transaction with RISE has been accounted for as a reverse takeover ("RTO") by Britannia, such that these condensed interim consolidated financial statements reflect the accounts of Britannia acquiring RISE. As a result, the comparative information for prior periods provided in the financial statements represents the results of Britannia Bud Holdings Co. ("BBCH"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Britannia, and is therefore not directly comparable to current periods.

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, Britannia made principal and interest payments of $3.4m on the note representing amounts due to the vendors (the "Sellers' Loan") of Advanced Development & Safety Laboratory Limited ("ADSL"), Britannia's largest operating subsidiary.

"Britannia is pleased to present its first set of financial results as a public company, after the successful completion of the reverse takeover transaction with RISE. We are grateful for the ongoing support from our shareholders as well as the vendors and our advisors, as we finalize our debt refinancing."

On behalf of the Board

Sarah Zilik, CFO

Operational Update:

As of March 1st, 2022, the Company has made a number of productive operational developments:

On January 17th 2022, Britannia entered into a supply agreement to import CBD Isolate and Distillate for the UK market. The company has begun to negotiate supply agreements with licensed producers of other cannabinoid products, including CBG, CBC, and THC.

On February 22nd, 2022 Britannia launched its first CBD consumer trial with the objective of establishing the efficacy of using CBD as an active ingredient in products stimulating hair growth.

Britannia is actively seeking acquisitions to expand its operational footprint and also evaluating opportunities to expand its range of services.

The Company continues to expand its industry coverage, recently executing service contracts with material customers in the household goods and household accessories industries.

"Britannia is pleased with the continued momentum of its growth initiatives. We look forward to expanding our services and geographic presence throughout 2022, to deliver meaningful shareholder value."

On behalf of the Board

Peter Shippen, CEO

Subsequent Events:

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Britannia executed a term sheet for a £5,000,000 loan facility with an external lender (the "Loan Facility"). The proceeds of the Loan Facility will be used to repay the remaining Sellers' Loan in full and to fund the acquisition of an additional 10% of ADSL's share capital. The Company expects to close the Loan Facility before its year-end of March 31, 2022.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a global platform offering an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food and wellness industries. Britannia has garnered significant expertise in the development and regulatory approval of topical and edible cannabis products, including preparation and support for novel food authorizations.

Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

For further information contact:

Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Email: investors@britannia.life

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

As at



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





$



$

Assets













Current assets:













Cash



1,533,778



828,321

Accounts receivable



1,723,018



1,686,152

Prepaid expenses



90,830



-

Total current assets



3,347,626



2,514,473











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



612,722



702,684

Goodwill and intangible assets



17,479,369



18,234,344

Total non-current assets



18,092,091



18,937,028













Total assets



21,439,717



21,451,501











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,415,040



2,031,506

Interest payable



-



163,076

Current portion of lease liability



49,663



42,906

Director's loan



-



225,000

Sellers' loan



4,978,182



7,726,776

Total current liabilities



8,442,885



10,189,264











Non-current liabilities:









Lease liability



151,394



188,173

Convertible notes



-



2,363,154

Embedded derivative



-



2,982,172

Warrant liability



645,705



543,124

Put option liability



1,677,592



2,435,100

Other debt



126,284



-

Deferred income taxes



76,677



87,904

Total non-current liabilities



2,679,652



8,599,627













Total liabilities



11,122,537



18,788,891











Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



16,492,175



441,204

Contributed surplus



157,101



157,101

Non-controlling interest



3,975,388



2,864,935

Warrant reserve



1,272,445



-

Options reserve



149,622



-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(846,586 )

(61,579 ) Deficit



(10,882,965 )

(739,051 ) Total shareholders' equity



10,317,180



2,662,610











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

21,439,717



21,451,501

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)







Three months



Nine months

Periods ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020





$



$



$



$





























Product sales and other income



1,658,611



-



5,553,178



-





















Cost of sales



434,221



-



1,297,410



-

Gross Margin



1,224,390



-



4,255,768



-



















Expenses

















Selling, general and administration



453,548



84,821



1,905,864



245,034

Finance



279,326



-



1,047,908



-

Share-based compensation



149,622







149,622











882,496



84,821



3,103,394



245,034

Income (loss) from operations



341,894



(84,821 )

1,152,374



(245,034 )



















Other income (expense)

















Change in fair value of embedded derivative



236,201



-



598,722



-

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



39,263



-



167,152



-

Change in fair value of put option liability



211,895



-



757,507



-

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(78,953 )

-



55,842



-

Accretion expense



(237,422 )

-



(1,077,164 )

-

Listing fees



(9,933,566 )

-



(9,933,566 )

-







(9,762,582 )

-



(9,431,507 )

-





















Loss before income taxes



(9,420,688 )

(84,821 )

(8,279,133 )

(245,034 )



















Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

















Current income taxes



232,152



-



728,315



-

Deferred income taxes



(3,807 )

-



(9,227 )

-

Total income taxes



228,345



-



719,088



-





















Net loss



(9,649,033 )

(84,821 )

(8,998,221 )

(245,034 )



















Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Currency translation differences



34,319



11,848



(820,247 )

25

Comprehensive loss for the period



(9,614,714 )

(72,973 )

(9,818,468 )

(245,009 )



















Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:

















Non-controlling interest



317,898



-



1,145,693



-

Equity shareholders of the Company



(9,966,931 )

(84,821 )

(10,143,914 )

(245,034 ) Total



(9,649,033 )

(84,821 )

(8,998,221 )

(244,855 )

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





For the nine

months ended

December 31, 2021



For the nine

months ended

December 31, 2020



$



$ OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net Income (loss)

(8,998,221 )

(245,034 )

Adjustments for items not involving cash











Depreciation and amortization

143,581



-





Non-cash listing fees

10,078,561



-





Share-based compensation

149,622



-





Interest on lease liability

26,767



-





Foreign currency translation gain

(415,650 )

(25 )



Change in fair value of embedded derivative

(598,722 )

-





Change in fair value of put liability

(757,507 )

-





Change in fair of warrant liability

(55,842 )

-





Accretion expense

1,077,164



-





Deferred income tax

(9,227 )

-





Allocation to non-controlling interest

1,110,453



-







1,750,979



(245,059 )













Changes in non-cash working capital items









Accounts receivable

52,181



393



Prepaid expenses

(84,020 )

-



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

788,420



(107,789 )

Total changes in non-cash working capital items

756,581



(107,396 )













NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2,507,560



(352,455 )













INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Cash acquired on reverse takeover

741,032







Purchase of equipment

(73,162 )

-

NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

667,870



-













FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds on issuance of convertible debt

1,628,855



-



Director's loan

-



225,000



Share issuance costs

-



(777 )

Principal and interest payment on Sellers' loan

(3,439,102 )





Costs incurred related to reverse takeover

(596,037 )





Lease payments

(57,217 )

-

NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2,463,501 )

224,223













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(6,472 )

-













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

705,457



(128,232 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

828,321



140,894













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,533,778



12,662

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, listing expense and other charges. Other expenses consist primarily of other income and expenses related to the accounting treatment for the Britannia convertible debenture financing and adjustments in the fair value of certain liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:





For the three months ended December 31,



For the nine months ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020





$



$



$



$

























Loss before income taxes

(9,420,688 )

84,821



(8,279,133 )

(245,034 ) Finance expense

279,326



-



1,047,908



-

Share based compensation expense

149,622



-



149,622



-

Depreciation and amortization

53,106



-



143,581



-

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(39,263 )

-



(167,152 )

-

Listing expense

9,933,566



-



9.933.566



-

Other expenses

(131,721 )

-



115,433



-

Adjusted EBITDA

823,948



(84,821 )

2,943,825



(245,034 )

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Britannia and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Britannia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

