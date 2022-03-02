DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated postpones publication of Annual Report 2021 due to discussions with lenders on covenant amendment



March 1, 2022 -Hudson, Ohio, United States of America - As of December 31, 2021, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") was in compliance with all covenants under its debt agreements. The Company is presently engaged in discussions with lenders under its credit agreement regarding an amendment to its total net leverage ratio covenant for certain periods ending on or after March 31, 2022. The sought amendment would provide the Company with additional financial flexibility pending an anticipated refinancing later in 2022. This flexibility would be used for the normalization of working capital and the management of longer lead times in the global supply chain. The process of obtaining an amendment will impact the Company's disclosures in its Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report"). Therefore, the Company will be unable to file its Annual Report in a timely manner without unreasonable effort and expense. The Company currently anticipates obtaining such amendment and filing its Annual Report after the amendment process has concluded, whether or not successful. Hudson, March 1, 2022

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Notifying Person:

Christine Marchuska

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone +1 (607) 206-9212

christine.marchuska@dieboldnixdorf.com Forward-Looking Statements



This ad hoc notice contains statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, anticipated revenue, future liquidity and financial position. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others the overall impact of global supply chain complexities on the Company and its business, including delays in sourcing key components as well as longer transport times, especially for container ships and U.S. trucking, given the Company's reliance on suppliers, subcontractors and availability of raw materials and other components; the ultimate impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including further adverse effects to the Company's supply chain, maintenance of increased order backlog, and the effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; the Company's ability to sustain benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives and to achieve other strategic initiatives; the success of the Company's new products, including its DN Series line and EASY family of retail checkout solutions; the impact of a cybersecurity breach or operational failure on the Company's business; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its debt or to comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing its debt; the Company's ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; changes in the Company's intention to further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes; the Company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, divestitures, and alliances; the outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the Domination and Profit Loss Transfer Agreement with the former Diebold Nixdorf AG and the merger/squeeze-out; the impact of market and economic conditions, including the proliferation of cash and any deterioration or disruption in the financial and service markets, including the bankruptcies, restructurings or consolidations of financial institutions, which could reduce the Company's customer base and/or adversely affect its customers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit; competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technological developments; changes in political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates (including the impact of possible currency devaluations in countries experiencing high inflation rates), recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the Company's operations; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal controls; unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments; the effect of changes in law and regulations or the manner of enforcement in the U.S. and internationally and the Company's ability to comply with government regulations; and other factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this ad hoc notice. 02-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

