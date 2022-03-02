In the debate about the spread of electromobility and the battery metals required, the focus is often on the raw materials lithium, cobalt and copper. Another key raw material is criminally neglected: nickel. Due to its specific properties, the metal is of central importance in implementing the energy and transport revolution. Demand for the raw material will continue to increase in the foreseeable future, and sufficient supplies of the metal will become increasingly critical. This is the hour of (prospective) nickel producers. One of these companies, which is currently under the radar of most investors with a stock market value of around CAD 15 million, is Power Nickel. The Company is focused on a high-potential battery metal project in Canada. The gold-copper assets will be taken public in the next few months as a spin-off in a separate company. This sharpens the equity story and should give the share positive impetus. In the short term, important newsflow is expected from the current drilling program at the battery metal project. A new resource estimate announced for the second quarter could provide the impetus for a significantly higher valuation of the shares.

