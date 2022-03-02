Solteq Plc's Annual Report 2021 Has Been Published

HELSINKI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock Exchange Bulletin, March 2, 2022, at 08:00 a.m.

Solteq Plc's Annual Report for the financial period January 1 - December 31, 2021, has been published in English and Finnish.The Annual Report consists of Corporate Governance, Remuneration Report, Report of the Board of Directors, Key Figures, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, and Statement of Non-Financial Information.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.



The Annual Report is attached to this stock exchange bulletin and is also available on the Company's website.

Solteq is a provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long-term experience are retail, manufacturing, utilities, and services. The company employs over 650 professionals with offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK, with a customer base throughout Europe.

