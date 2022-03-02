Anzeige
02.03.2022
Solteq Plc's Annual Report 2021 Has Been Published

HELSINKI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock Exchange Bulletin, March 2, 2022, at 08:00 a.m.

Solteq Plc's Annual Report for the financial period January 1 - December 31, 2021, has been published in English and Finnish.The Annual Report consists of Corporate Governance, Remuneration Report, Report of the Board of Directors, Key Figures, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, and Statement of Non-Financial Information.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Annual Report is attached to this stock exchange bulletin and is also available on the Company's website.

Attachments:

Annual Report 2021
ESEF Report 2021

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Further information:

Interim CEO, CFO Kari Lehtosalo, Solteq Plc
Tel: +358 40 701 0338
E-mail: kari.lehtosalo@solteq.com

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long-term experience are retail, manufacturing, utilities, and services. The company employs over 650 professionals with offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK, with a customer base throughout Europe.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc-s-annual-report-2021-has-been-published,c3516650

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3516650/1542682.pdf

Annual Report_2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3516650/1543035.zip

743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13-2021-12-31-en.zip

© 2022 PR Newswire
