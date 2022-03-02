- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew shares may underperform today after the company reported better than expected fourth-quarter revenue but weaker-than-expected EBIT, analysts say.
- • Royal Unibrew Q4 revenue was DKK 2,407 million vs. estimate DKK 2,180 million, but Q4 EBIT was DKK 306 million vs. estimate DKK 323 million, leading to an EBIT margin of 12.7%
- • The brewer said the EBIT range outlook for 2022 has been lowered by DKK 100 million due to increased inflationary risk from the geopolitical developments during the last week of February; guidance is now DKK 1,650-1,800 million
- • The guidance implies some downside to 2022 estimates if recent inflationary pressure is factored in now, SEB said
- • But long term, strong underlying momentum and acquisitions should outside the inflationary pressure: SEB
- • We expect the shares to trade down 2-3% in a flat market due to the increased inflationary risk from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, Carnegie said
