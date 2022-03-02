POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

2nd March 2022

Directorate Change - CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Today Powerhouse announces that Paul Emmitt, who has been the Company's Chief Technical Officer ("CTO") since July 2021, has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Paul will continue as CTO, leading the management, planning, development, and operation of the DMG technology. Paul is a Chartered Engineer, has an MBA in Engineering Management, and has over twenty years of multi-sector engineering and operational management experience. He is also the Managing Director of Engsolve Limited, the engineering consultancy in which Powerhouse has a 48% stake.

Recently appointed CEO of Powerhouse, Paul Drennan-Durose, said "The strengths and extent of Paul's experience make him a central part of the business. He will remain as CTO, and at the same time will bring depth to the board. This change also goes some way to levelling up the balance of executive directors on the board, a vital modification, which is of value to the Company and to shareholders."

Paul Emmitt said: "I look forward to stepping-up to the board and to working even more closely with Paul, our new CEO, in influencing and developing the company and its advanced technology."

Further regulatory disclosures:

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full Name: Paul Robert Emmitt

Age: 45

Paul Emmitt is, or has during the last five years been, a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current Directorships:

Engsolve Limited

Engsolve Global Ltd (Dormant)

Em-Eng Limited (Dormant)

Bob Emmitt Speedshop Ltd (Dormant) Past Directorships:

EnerSolve Ltd

FillSolveLtd

FabSolve Ltd

Engsolve IT Ltd

EDW Limited

Paul Emmitt does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to convert them efficiently and economically into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity, and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste process.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk