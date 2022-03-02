Luminous has revealed its new Li-ON series 1250 inverter with integrated lithium-ion battery. It offers a compact, safe, plug-and-play power backup solution for retail and domestic applications.From pv magazine India Luminous Power Technologies has unveiled new Li-ON series inverters with integrated lithium-ion batteries as a compact, safe and efficient power backup solution for the retail and domestic segments. The new plug-and-play inverters provide solid performance with negligible maintenance compared to conventional lead-acid battery-based inverters, said the company. The integrated lithium ...

