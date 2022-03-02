Bangladesh currently does not have a recycling center for PV module recycling. But according to a group of local scientists, the country could evolve into a regional hub for PV waste recycling if proper guidelines are implemented.Bangladesh started deploying its first solar panels in the early 2000s and now some of these modules are close to the end of their lifecycles, which means they will have to be recycled. However, the country does not have any policies in place for solar PV waste management. Its recently enacted e-waste management rules do not consider solar module waste as electronic waste. ...

