Michigan's Our Next Energy (ONE) said it will use the funding led by BMW to accelerate R&D and build a US manufacturing facility.From pv magazine USA Our Next Energy (ONE) has secured $65 million in a funding round led by BMW i Ventures to scale up its electric vehicle business. The funds add to a $25 million Series A funding round in October that was led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures. ONE has signed contracts with four automakers and has a five-year, 25GWh energy storage pipeline. This equates to 300,000 electric vehicles, it said. It noted that the latest round of funding will help it begin
