DJ Polymetal: Final dividend declaration of USUSD 0.52 per share

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Final dividend declaration of USUSD 0.52 per share 02-March-2022 / 10:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 02 March 2022 Polymetal International plc

Final dividend declaration of USUSD 0.52 per share

Polymetal announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended the payment of a final dividend of USUSD 0.52 per share for the year ended 31 December 2021. Dividend declaration

A final dividend of USUSD 0.52 per share (2020: USUSD 0.89 per share) or approx. USUSD 246 million in total representing 50% of the Group's underlying net earnings for 2H 2021 has been proposed by the Board in accordance with Polymetal's dividend policy. This brings the total dividend declared for the FY 2021 to USUSD 0.97 per share (2020: USUSD 1.29 per share) or approx. USUSD 459 million (2020: USUSD 608 million).

The final dividend will be subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 25 April 2022. Assuming shareholder approval is received, the dividend will be paid on 27 May 2022 in US Dollars, with an option for shareholders to elect to receive the dividend in pounds sterling or euro. Such an election should be made no later than 10 May 2022. Payments in pounds sterling and euro will be based on the USD/GBP and USD/EUR exchange rates determined by the Company on 13 May 2022 and announced immediately thereafter. Details

EX DIV DATE: 05 May 2022

RECORD DATE: 06 May 2022

LAST DATE FOR CURRENCY ELECTION: 10 May 2022

PAYMENT DATE: 27 May 2022

The Company's issued share capital comprises 473,626,239 ordinary shares.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Joint Corporate Brokers Panmure Gordon RBC Europe Limited John Prior +44 20 7886 2500 Marcus Jackson +44 20 7653 4000 Rupert Dearden Jamil Miah

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DIV TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 146176 EQS News ID: 1291821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 02:03 ET (07:03 GMT)