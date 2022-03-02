- (PLX AI) - Next Games says Netflix Announces a Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares and Stock Options in Next Games Corporation.
- • Next Games says offered a cash consideration of EUR 2.10 for each Share
- • Offer values total equity at EUR 65 million
- • Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, furthering the two companies' shared vision and passion for games
- • Next Games will expand Netflix's game studio capabilities to enhance development of a portfolio of world-class games
- • Next Games board recommends the offer
