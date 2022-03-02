Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

THE SHARES OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUSNOTICE 2 MARCH 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Netflix, Inc. announced on 2 March 2022 a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all outstanding shares and stock options in Next Games Corporation. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Next Games Corporation observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (iv)).Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(iv) The Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260