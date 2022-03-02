Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
East Africa Metals - Bereit für die doppelte Goldlawine!
WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 
Frankfurt
02.03.22
08:07 Uhr
0,896 Euro
-0,017
-1,86 %
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2022 | 08:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

THE SHARES OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUSNOTICE 2 MARCH
2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS 
Netflix, Inc. announced on 2 March 2022 a voluntary recommended public cash
tender offer for all outstanding shares and stock options in Next Games
Corporation. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Next Games Corporation
observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market -
Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (iv)).Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook
rule 2.5 (a): "(iv) The Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a
bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect
of the Issuer".  Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9
6166 7260
