In partnership with Intelsat, TIM continues to expand its Sky Coverage project with a satellite transport solution through a sustainable and autonomous model (off-grid)

TIM Brasil is expanding Sky Coverage to new points in the northern region of the country in partnership with Intelsat, operator of the largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network in the world. One of the objectives of the project, which currently has more than 1,000 sites, is to bring connectivity sustainably through off-grid sites to more distant areas of Brazil, where there is a deficit in electricity grid infrastructure.

Project will cover districts, localities, highways, and resorts, also using satellite connection in remote areas extending the reach of terrestrial alternatives. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the leader in 4G coverage and with the objective of covering 100% of the municipalities in Brazil with the technology by 2023, TIM created the Sky Coverage project to cover districts, localities, highways, and resorts, also using satellite connection in remote areas. This solution extends the reach of networks faster than terrestrial alternatives. The project also expands connectivity for the agribusiness sector, especially for equipment and investments in the Internet of Things (IoT).

Today we have the largest satellite backhaul in Latin America to support us in the expansion of 4G from north to south of the country. We want to support Brazil in digital inclusion with the Sky Coverage project and for that, we have important partners, such as Intelsat, with whom we work especially in the northern region," emphasizes Marco Di Costanzo, director of Network Engineering at TIM Brasil.

"Intelsat's network reliability and high coverage will allow TIM to provide even more quality services to customers in these regions of difficult access and connectivity, to meet the company's business goals and in compliance with its environmental, social and environmental initiatives and governance," says Ricardo La Guardia, regional vice president of Intelsat, LATAM.

Intelsat's satellite capability is already used today for cellular backhaul in countries around the world, including fully managed CellBackhaul solutions in Europe, DRC, the United States and Japan.

About TIM

"To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom" is the purpose of TIM, operator with national operations and leader in 4G coverage. Recognized for being at the forefront of important market movements in line with its signature, "Imagine the possibilities" the company is a pioneer in 5G tests in the country and played a leading role in the auction of the new technology, which will revolutionize several segments of the Brazilian economy.

By acting committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it integrates important portfolios of the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the Novo Mercado, the S&P/B3 Brasil ESG, the Carbon Efficient Index and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain the "Pro-Ethics" seal from the Comptroller General of the Union and the ISO 37001 certification, against bribery.

TIM values ??a more diverse and inclusive organizational culture and also works to fight prejudice and raise awareness of the whole society. This performance has already received important recognition: the operator is on the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity Inclusion Index, which measures the performance of more than 11,000 companies For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world's first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and "Imagine Here," with us, at Intelsat.com.

