Forstone Chooses Yardi Investment Accounting Platform

Luxembourg-based accounting and consulting firm to enhance real estate strategy with Yardi

LUXEMBOURG, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forstone, an accounting and consulting firm, has selected Yardi technology to enhance its operations and expand its real estate service offerings across Europe.

The company has chosen Yardi Investment Accounting, part of the Yardi Investment Suite, to digitise investment accounting and further streamline reporting for complex real estate investment structures.

"We wanted a platform that enabled us to work more effectively and focus on business development from the start as we grow our business," said Arnaud Brive, partner for Forstone. "Our clients already use the Yardi platform, so we knew it was the best choice for us to manage the complexities of cross-border investment accounting, reporting and local jurisdictional requirements as we open our new office in Luxembourg. It was also a natural fit considering the in-depth knowledge and experience of our teams with the platform."

"Yardi's Investment Suite will support Forstone's services and enable further growth within the real estate market," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We look forward to working with Forstone and helping them provide an enhanced and more efficient service to its clients."

See how the Yardi Investment Suite can enhance your business with automated investment accounting, performance measurement and financial reporting.

About Forstone

Originally founded in Paris, Forstone is expanding globally with its Luxembourg office. Since its creation in 2018, Forstone has been successfully accompanying world's leading real estate firms through a wide range of financial services driven by a unique hands-on approach powering tailormade and trustworthy partnerships.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit Yardi.EU.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757292/Forstone.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg