Alibaba.com: ALIBABA.COM KICKS OFF MARCH EXPO 2022

- Global virtual trade event unlocks new possibilities for Business buyers

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, one of the world's largest business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce marketplaces with a virtually unlimited catalogue of products from over 200,000 suppliers, today officially kicked off its annual virtual March Expo (1st March - 31st March 2022), aimed at connecting buyers and sellers from around the world to help them discover new products, services, and possibilities to grow their business.

During the month-long, online only trade event, Alibaba.com will offer business buyers better access to new and trendy products with guaranteed on-time delivery, quality suppliers who showcase their factories through thousands of live-streaming and VR show rooms, as well as numerous on-the-spot supplier discounts. The goal is to help businesses better leverage global ecommerce and, ultimately, to increase margins and grow their business.

This year's event is organized around four product mega-trends: Sustainability, Smart, Lifestyle, and Health. Products within these trends are growing exponentially on Alibaba.com, with new products being added at least five times the rate of Alibaba.com's general product pool during the last three months of 2021. To highlight the growth of these categories, Alibaba.com is also jointly launching a "Trending NEXT Top 50 product category list" with INC., a leading media brand dedicated to supporting growing businesses, to provide a "must stock" guide for global business buyers.

The UK is one of the main buyer markets for Alibaba.com. The country ranks No. 2 in terms of GMV growth during last year's March Expo, with electric scooters, 3C products and water heaters among the best-selling items.

John Caplan, President, North America & Europe, Alibaba.com said: "We're focused on creating digital sourcing opportunities for businesses in the UK, helping them discover new products, new suppliers and new services. March Expo offers an immersive buying experience with a carefully curated supply of the best-selling and most trendy products as well as livestreaming of factories - all from the comfort of your own home or office. "

The March Expo also offers more than 300 million products that have a "Deliver by" date service, as an enhanced level of certainty and reassurance for buyers.

"Based on real transaction data, we hope that by unveiling the "Trending NEXT top 50 product list", business buyers in UK could gain insights into sourcing trend and better position themselves to spend less and sell more. "

Business buyers are increasingly focused on online platforms to access a wider range of product inventory and to improve the logistics and fulfilment process. March Expo is scheduled at a point in the year when many companies are making sourcing decisions for the coming 12 months. Digital platforms and tools - like Alibaba.com - make it easier for businesses to diversify their supplier networks to reduce risk and grow their business.

About March Expo 2022

About Alibaba.com

The first business unit of Alibaba Group, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global B2B e-commerce that aims to make it easy to do business anywhere. Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers, and place orders online fast and efficiently. It serves millions of buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world.