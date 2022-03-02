The realization of biodegradable batteries is a step closer thanks to research from South Australia's Flinders University, which has developed a 2.8V organic polymer battery. While this battery was made from synthetic polymers, research lead Zhongfan Jia told pv magazine Australia the team's future iterations will source "materials directly from nature" saying this promises to reduce waste and reliance on mined materials and could have novel applications in fields like biotech.From pv magazine Australia Researchers at Adelaide's Flinders University have developed a 2.8V organic polymer rechargeable ...

