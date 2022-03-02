FXCM Group: FXCM January Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

LONDON, March 02, 2022("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of January in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.



FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM's stock basket website/).

The top ten traded stocks in January remained relatively similar to that of December with only Netflix and Tencent Holdings joining the top ten at the expense of Moderna and KE Holdings which both saw significant drops in FXCM client interest during January. Netflix, which opened the year around the $600 mark and dipped below $400 in the later part of January, was the biggest mover as FXCM clients took a keen interest in either shorting its decline and/or trying to catch a rebound.

On the stock basket side, Crypto Stocks (which is derived of Bit Digital, Coinbase, Hut 8, Marathon Digital and Silvergate Capital) found its way into the FXCM top ten stock baskets list for the first time in only its second month of limited availability. HK-based ATMX basket was the biggest faller, although its US listed counterparts CHN.TECH and CHN. ECOMM retained their popularity and held firm in third and fourth place respectively.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 - Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 ?3 Amazon.com Inc AMZN.us 3 - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA.us 4 ?3 Alibaba Group (HK) BABA.hk 5 ?3 Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc) FB.us 6 ?2 Apple Inc AAPL.us 7 ?5 Tencent Holding TENC.hk 8 ?10 Netflix NFLX.us 9 ?1 XPeng Inc. ADR XPEV.us 10 ?4 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.us

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 - Big US Tech FAANG 2 ?1 Airlines AIRLINES 3 ?1 China Tech CHN.TECH 4 ?1 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 5 ?1 ESports & Gaming ESPORTS 6 ?2 Cannabis CANNABIS 7 ?4 Cryptocurrency Stocks CRYPTOSTOCK 8 ?1 Biotechnology BIOTECH 9 ?5 Big China Tech (HKD Basket) ATMX 10 - US Banks US.BANKS

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

