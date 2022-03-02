The new numbers show France deployed around 100MW more solar power than previously estimated by French renewable energy association the SER.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has published new statistics for solar and wind energy deployment for 2021. The figures show that the country, at the end of December, reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 13.99GW, of which 13.33GW are located in mainland France. The ministry also reported that new PV systems with a combined capacity of 2,792MW were connected to the French grid last year, which compares to 1,192MW ...

