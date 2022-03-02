Flow Cytometry Services Market Expected to Reach $ 1.5 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Flow Cytometry Services Market by Accreditation Types (Government and Third-party accreditation), Services types Type of General Flow Cytometric Service (assay development and consumables manufacturing), Type of Based Analysis Based Flow Cytometric Services (PBMC Analysis, Whole Blood Cells Analysis, Bone Marrow Aspirate Analysis, Stem Cells Analysis, Rare Cells Detection, Cell Profiling And Subsetting, Intracellular Staining), Others - Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Flow Cytometry Services market is valued at US$ 876.33 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,501.02 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Flow cytometry is an effective laboratory technique used to analyze the cell population in heterogenous suspension based on their physical and fluorescence characteristics. This is achieved using instrumentation that directs a single stream of cells past a light source and measures scattered and emitted energy in various wavelengths. This scattered light is responsible for determining cells' size and intracellular complexity. The tool analyses the data at the thousand particles per second quantified and plotted digitally. Researchers use fluorescent molecules with different excitation and emission properties to be united, detected, and differentiated to provide compound data from a single cell. These fluorescent molecules may be stuck to antibodies targeting specific proteins or protein modifications, or they may be dyes that directly combine with cellular components. The technique is mainly used to research and diagnose diseases like cancer and AIDS. Many articles and research papers have been published regarding the connection between HIV and the flow cytometry technique. Flow Cytometry services consist of specimen processing, experimental design, acquisition and data analysis to strengthen biotech, pharmaceutical companies and researchers in drug development.

The market growth can be attributed to diminishing restrictions on commercial activities like transportation, packaging, and manufacturing, which were operational challenges earlier in the pandemic. The initiatives undertaken by governments and global health organizations to increase awareness about cancer and HIV infections will amplify the rate of diagnosis and hence the public and private diagnosis centres. Rapidly enhancing the rate of pre-clinical trials is one of the foremost drivers of this service market as the flow cytometry required from the beginning of the research and development of the drug. Regionally, The Asia-Pacific region has significant development opportunities due to less stringent regulations and data requirements than other areas.

Key market players operating in the Flow Cytometry Services market include FlowMetric Life Sciences, Flow Contract Sites Laboratory, Bio-Legend, Q2 Solutions, ProImmune, MLM Medical Labs, Unilabs, Firalis, Agilex Biolabs, ACROBIOsystems, Ardena, Life Science Research, Cell flow cytometry, Research Lab Services, Fluorescence, CHOP Research Institute, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Plant Cytometry services, Aurelia Bioscience, Proimmune, Sphere Fluidics Limited, Iconplc, Beakman Coulter, IBR Inc., FACS Servies, Flow Contract side Laboratory, Rockland-inc, NeoGenomics, Charles River Laboratories, ProMab, RayBiotech, Creative Proteomics, ACM Global Laboratories, Covance, ReachBio, Mdbiosciences, CSI Laboratories, Other Prominent Players.

In Feb 2022 , Cytognos has acquired by BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company). Through this acquisition, Cytognos' key products increase BD's broad portfolio of diagnostic and research solutions for certain cancers that use flow cytometry as the primary means of discovery, diagnosis and understanding, including lymphoma, leukaemia and multiple myeloma.

In Feb 2022, KCAS has acquired FlowMetric, LLC. KCAS has made major investments, including a nearly completed 70,000-square-foot new facility in Kansas City; continuing to attract the industry's top scientific expertise and focusing on excellent customer service, and increasing globalization through further acquisitions. The acquisition of FlowMetric provides additional operational support to the merged company's clients, allowing them to fulfil rising demand and industry demands.

In Jan 2022, Insightful Science announced acquisition of Omiq Inc. Insightful Science's flow cytometry software portfolio now includes OMIQ in addition to Cytapex Bioinformatics and FCS Express. GraphPad Prism, SnapGene, Geneious, Dotmatics, LabArchives, Protein Metrics, and nQuery, among other top products, are part of an expanding range of scientific R&D tools.

In June 2020, The XF-1600* flow cytometer from Sysmex America, Inc. is now available. For a wide range of applications, the fully automated XF-1600TM provides laboratories with increased flexibility and efficiency.

Market Segments

Global Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Accreditation Types, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Government

Third-Party Accreditations

Global Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Services Types, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Type of General Flow Cytometric Services

Assay Development



Consumables Manufacturing

Type of Analysis based Flow Cytometric Services

PBMC Analysis



Whole Blood Cells Analysis



Bone Marrow Aspirate Analysis



Stem Cells Analysis



Rare Cells Detection



Cell Profiling and Subsetting



Intracellular Staining

Other types of Flow Cytometric Services

Global Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Region, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Flow Cytometry Services Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a detailed insights/trends/analysis of the prospects for the global Flow Cytometry Services market

To receive an industry snapshot and future trends of the Flow Cytometry Services market

To analyze the Flow Cytometry Services market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Flow Cytometry Services market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Flow Cytometry Services market

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-flow-cytometry-services-market/1209

