MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

2 March 2022

Retirement of Tanya Fratto

Mondi Group announces that Tanya Fratto, a non-executive director of Mondi plc and chair of the Remuneration Committee, has informed the Board of her decision to retire from the Board. Tanya will step down from the Board of Mondi plc at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2022.

Mondi's Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

"I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Mondi Board, to thank Tanya for her contribution to Mondi during her tenure. Tanya has played a key role as chair of the Remuneration Committee and we wish her all the best for the future."

We are pleased that with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Dame Angela Strank, an independent non-executive director, will succeed Tanya as chair of the Remuneration Committee. Angela has been a member of the Remuneration Committee since her appointment to the Mondi plc Board in April 2021.

Contact details:

Mondi Group

Clara Valera

Group Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 1932 826357

Kerry Cooper

Group Head of External Communication

+44 1932 826323

Further information:

Pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006, we advise that Tanya Fratto will receive payment of her normal fees for the period to her retirement date of 5 May 2022. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with her retirement.

