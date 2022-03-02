Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Intersects 18.69 g/t Gold over 2 m from 14 m depth at the Cloud Drifter Trend

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") announces assay results from the remaining seven drill holes from its initial 14-hole (4925.3 m) drill program on the Goldrange Project. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin region of Southwest British Columbia.

Highlights

Shallow drilling intercepted a high-grade vein and breccia returning 2 m of 18.69 g/t Au, 35.0 g/t Ag, and 0.47% Cu including 1 m of 30.2 g/t Au, 45.7 g/t Ag, and 0.29 % Cu (Table 1).

Initial drilling at the Cloud Drifter Trend has outlined a large open-ended mineralizing system highlighted by multiple high-grade structures within a broad halo of anomalous gold mineralization.

To date, less than 10% of the ~3 x 2 km Cloud Drifter Trend has been drill tested with mineralization encountered over 550 m of vertical extent.

Drilling in 2022 will follow up on high-grade structures discovered in 2021 as well as numerous other targets across and beyond the Cloud Drifter Trend including the Standard, Langara, and Day Trip Zones.

The inaugural 2021 drill program targeted a small part (350 m x 600 m) of the western end of the gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly that defines the ~3 by 2 km Cloud Drifter Trend (Figure 1), in an area of extensive forest cover and limited outcrop. Significant intercepts from 7 drill holes are highlighted in Table 1 and Figure 2, more detailed drill hole summaries are given below. Previous assay results from the 2021 drill program can be found in releases dated November 16, 2021 and February 1, 2022. The results presented in this news release are discussed by Kingfisher's CEO Dustin Perry and VP Exploration Gayle Febbo in a summary video.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher states "The inaugural grassroots drill program at the Cloud Drifter Trend has successfully identified a significant gold system with broadly anomalous gold mineralization surrounding multiple high-grade structures. Drilling in 2021 tested less than 10% of the Cloud Drifter Trend and was focused in an area of extensive forest cover. Hitting blind mineralization over a vertical extent of 550 m bodes very well for expanded drilling across the trend in 2022. This year's program will follow up on the high-grade structures intercepted in 2021 as well as testing many other exciting targets throughout the highly prospective Cloud Drifter, Standard, Langara, and Day Trip Zones.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % GR21-004 54 70 16 0.60 - - incl. 63 64 1 2.68 - - and 80 91 11 0.44 - - and 155 165 10 0.33 - - GR21-005 99 102 3 0.68 - - and 158 158.8 0.8 1.00 - - and 164 176 12 0.30 - - incl 174 175 1 1.89 - - GR21-006 108 110 2 2.03 - - and 120 123 3 0.34 - - and 165 170 5 0.31 - - GR21-008 175 179 4 0.80 - - and 189.9 202 12.1 0.38 - - incl. 201 202 1 2.19 - 0.17 and 212 219 7 0.39 - - and 291 293 2 2.52 - - incl. 291 292 1 4.76 - - and 348 353 5 0.36 - - GR21-009 41 42 1 1.47 - - and 173 183 10 1.22 - - incl. 175 179 4 2.62 - 0.19 GR21-010 10 16 6 6.78 13.2 0.20 incl. 14 16 2 18.69 35.0 0.47 incl. 15 16 1 30.20 45.7 0.29 and 31 36 5 0.28 - - and 195 199 4 0.42 - - and 380 381 1 1.63 - - GR21-011 42 52 10 0.34 - 0.10 and 154 159 5 0.44 - -

*True widths are not known at this time. All widths reported are drilled widths. Values less than 10 g/t Ag and < 0.1% Cu not reported within the highlight table.

Table 1: Highlight drill intercepts from oriented core diamond drilling at the Goldrange project

Figure 1: Cloud Drifter Trend Geochemical Anomaly with Select Drill Intercepts

Geology and Mineralization of the Cloud Drifter Trend

The Cloud Drifter Trend (Figure 1) is a ~3 by 2 km zone of highly anomalous Au-Ag-Sb-Cu-As-Bi-Te geochemistry that is coincident with quartz-sulfide and sulfosalt veins, sulfide-cement breccias, and quartz-sulfide replacement zones. In 2020, Kingfishers' work along the Trend included prospecting that yielded 312 rock geochemical samples yielding an average grade of 6.26 g/t Au and soil sampling which produced an extensive soil geochemical anomaly with 50 samples over 1 g/t Au.

Mineralization within the Trend and throughout the 487 km2 Goldrange Project is closely associated with and largely hosted by a complex of Late Cretaceous quartz diorite and diorite intrusions emplaced into Triassic to Cretaceous sedimentary and volcanic rocks.

Figure 2: Cloud Drifter Zone - 2021 Drilling

Descriptions of Drill Holes

Drill holes in this release (Figures 3-7) targeted a gold in soil geochemical anomaly in an area with limited surface outcrop exposure and sampling. All holes collared uphill of the upper contact of the diorite intrusion and a gold in soil geochemical anomaly. A 15-200 m thick interval of diorite is intersected in all holes with sedimentary siltstone and sandstone in the footwall and hanging wall. Holes GR21-008 and -010 intersected >100 m interval of quartz diorite at depth. Vein and breccia of quartz-carbonate-arsenopyrite-pyrite ± chalcopyrite ± sphalerite are developed in both sedimentary and intrusive rocks, flanked by pervasive quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration.

Further geological descriptions of drill core and drill collar locations can be found in news releases dated September 2, 2021 and October 6, 2021.

Figure 3: Cross-section of GR21-010 and GR21-007 within 20 m envelop, view north-northeast

Figure 4: Cross-section of GR21-011, GR21-003 and GR21-007 within 20 m envelope, view north-northeast

Figure 5: Cross-section of GR21-005 and GR21-006, view east

Figure 6: Cross-section of GR21-004 and GR21-003 within 20 m envelope, view northeast

Figure 7: Cross-section of GR21-008 and GR21-009, view northeast

Future Work

The Company is currently analysing drill hole data in 3D and determining drill targets for the upcoming 2022 drill campaign. Planning for the upcoming drill program has begun and a diamond drill rig and RAB drill rig have been contracted. It is anticipated that drilling will begin by mid May 2022.

QAQC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drillholes at the Goldrange property were NQ sized (47.6 mm diameter). A continuous series of one-metre-long half-split core samples was taken down the entire length of each drill hole. Sample lengths were reduced to a minimum of half a meter to avoid crossing lithologic contacts or other features deemed important by Kingfisher geologists.

Unlabelled certified reference materials (CRM) were inserted systematically throughout the sample sequence along with blanks and duplicate samples. The total number of blanks, duplicates and CRM samples equals approximately 5% of the total samples taken.

Core samples were shipped to Acme Labs, a division of Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, for preparation and analysis. Bureau Veritas is an ISO 9000 accredited analytical laboratory and is independent of Kingfisher Metals an its Qualified Person. Samples were prepped using the PRP7-250, PUL85 and SPTPL packages and analysed for 45 major and trace elements using ICP-ES/MS (method code MA200). A 30 g split from each sample was analyzed for Au using a lead collection fire assay fusion that was digested and analyzed using AAS (method code FA430). A 30g split from samples that assayed >10 ppm Au and/or >200 ppm Ag was analyzed using a lead collection fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish (method code FA530).

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 84,673,300 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 236 358 0054

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

