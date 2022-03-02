Blackbird plc: Blackbird approved by albert for sustainable video editing and publishing

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD; OTCQX: BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today announced that it has been approved by albert as a green supplier for sustainable video editing and publishing.

albert is the leading UK environmental sustainability initiative for the visual-arts. The organization aims to provide the media production industry with the necessary expertise and opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of the production process and create opportunities for audiences to engage with the climate agenda.

Blackbird is leading the campaign to dramatically reduce carbon emissions within the video production industry. Last year, the Company launched a carbon awareness study titled -'Video shouldn't cost the Earth' - in collaboration with environmental management consultancy, Green Element. The study evidenced that cloud native editing platform, Blackbird, generates up to 91% less carbon than cloud based and traditional on premise video editing workflows.

Blackbird was recently awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition of its work in contributing to the green economy - just 5% of UK listed companies have been given this esteemed award. Last December Blackbird won Environmental Sustainability Company of the Year 2021 at the IABM BaM Awards.

albert Sustainability Analyst, Will Bourns, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Blackbird to albert's sustainable supplier list. Their unique cloud native video editing technology enables organisations to reduce carbon emissions compared to on premise and cloud based workflows. Blackbird is leading the way when it comes to innovating and developing sustainable media technology, they are a real asset to the industry's reduction strategies and we look forward to supporting them on this key issue."

Blackbird plc CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "Decarbonising production workflows is intrinsic to the DNA of all of us who work at Blackbird and it is a huge honour to be joining forces with albert. The compelling data points Blackbird has in terms of carbon reduction at source can be of huge benefit to the industry as a whole if widely used by the production sector. Blackbird, albert and others will continue to innovate and build awareness in order to effect change in the industry as a whole and ensure efforts to minimise carbon footprints are considered when productions are planned."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, EVS, Eurovision Sport, A+E Networks, BT Sport, NHL, Eleven Sports, Cheddar News, the U.S Department of State and 80 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

