Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2021 is published

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 2 March 2022 at 1.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2021 has been published today. The Annual Review includes the Board of Directors' Report including Disclosure regarding non-financial information, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report and more.

The Financial Statements are also published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The auditing firm Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Caverion's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report for 2021.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Annual Review containing the official Financial Statements also as an XHTML file. All documents are also available at www.caverion.com/investors/annual-review-2021

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-corporation-s-annual-review-2021-is-published,c3517274

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3517274/1543210.pdf

Caverion-Annual-Review-2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3517274/1543211.zip

7437007ECQWVPCJIS695-2021-12-31_en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3517274/8ec2d1e67dfb0c13.pdf

Caverion-Remuneration-Report-2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3517274/bdae270d3bbe4cf7.pdf

Caverion-Sustainability-report-2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3517274/b05abbd8df09312c.pdf

Caverion-Corporate-Governance-Statement-2021

