Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2021 is published

HELSINKI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2021 has been published today. The Annual Review includes the Board of Directors' Report including Disclosure regarding non-financial information, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report and more.

The Financial Statements are also published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The auditing firm Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Caverion's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report for 2021.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Annual Review containing the official Financial Statements also as an XHTML file. All documents are also available at www.caverion.com/investors/annual-review-2021

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

