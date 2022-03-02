DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVAN Group plc. / Key word(s): Personnel

EVAN Group plc.: NEW COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



02-March-2022 / 12:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad hoc Announcement

Inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NEW COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Valletta, March 2, 2022: Stefan Feuerstein resigned from his office as director of EVAN Group plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN A19L42) with immediate effect. Mr Patrick Gerstner is appointed as new Director of EVAN Group plc.

Contact

Evan Group plc

T: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63 // E: IR@evan-group.com

Press / Investor Relations

Jennifer Rose

NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16

D-60594 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63

Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19

E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com

02-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

