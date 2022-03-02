DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVAN Group plc. / Key word(s): Personnel
Inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
NEW COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Valletta, March 2, 2022: Stefan Feuerstein resigned from his office as director of EVAN Group plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN A19L42) with immediate effect. Mr Patrick Gerstner is appointed as new Director of EVAN Group plc.
Contact
Evan Group plc
T: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63 // E: IR@evan-group.com
Press / Investor Relations
Jennifer Rose
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63
