DJ action press AG: Vicente Poveda joins the Management Board of ddp

DGAP-Media / 2022-03-02 / 12:00 Vicente Poveda

- ddp owner action press expands internationalization and media production

Frankfurt/Hamburg, March 2, 2022 - The ddp media GmbH (Hamburg) photo agency group, which was acquired by action press AG (Frankfurt) on September 2, 2021, appoints Vicente Poveda to its Management Board. The 43-year-old journalist and previous head of international sales at the dpa German press agency will be responsible for visual content marketing, services and internationalization at ddp starting June 1, 2022. "We are delighted to have gained Vicente Poveda, an internationally well-connected manager with extensive industry knowledge and experience in the conception and marketing of media products, for the ddp management," say Prof. Moritz Hunzinger and Ulli Michel, who have been jointly managing action press Aktiengesellschaft since August 2020. Poveda, born and raised in Alicante, Spain, has held various editorial and sales positions at dpa since 2000. After studying German, Romance studies and politics in Cologne and holding positions as editor and correspondent in Madrid, Berlin, Jerusalem and Havana, he moved to dpa's foreign sales department in 2011, which he has headed from Hamburg since 2019. action press AG has two subsidiaries: action press international GmbH and ddp media GmbH (both in Hamburg). In addition to the ddp media GmbH Hamburg-based company, ddp also includes Stella Pictures AB (Stockholm), laif Agentur für Photos & Reportagen GmbH (Cologne) and the Picture Press, Intertopics and FoodCentrale picture agency brands. Their stock of images includes around 75 million news, entertainment and creative photos that can be accessed online and are used daily by print and online media as well as corporate customers. ddp also handles the content syndication of media content from international publishers such as The New York Times, USA Today, The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times, Mondadori Photo, the Klambt media group and Gruner + Jahr. In the last twelve months, action press AG increased its daily growing inventory to around 150 million "digital assets," images and videos; making action press one of the largest image databases in the world. Already listed on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since May 2021, action press is expected to be traded on Xetra later this year. Queries:

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20 https://www.actionpress-ir.de/ ddp media GmbH Straßenbahnring 7 20251 Hamburg action press AG Wielandstr. 3 60318 Frankfurt am Main End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: action press AG Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia

2022-03-02 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: action press AG Wielandstr. 3 60318 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320 E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de Internet: https://www.actionpress.de/ ISIN: DE000A3ESE35 WKN: A3ESE3 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1291759 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1291759 2022-03-02

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=552774d38407662d693d2f05e3d7df71

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291759&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)