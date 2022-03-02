Attendees invited to join SolarWinds Head Geeks in interactive sessions

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will attend SQLBits (March 8 12, 2022) in London. SolarWinds Head Geeks Kevin Kline and Sascha Giese will deliver presentations on database management and monitoring. The company will also exhibit its latest enhancements to its database performance management portfolio March 10 12 at ExCel, London.

"Understanding how to effectively manage and optimize databases is critical as hybrid environments continue to be the reality for today's tech pros," said Kevin Kline, Head Geek, SolarWinds. "Our latest database portfolio updates are designed to provide intelligent insights and monitor overall performance of the database-no matter how distributed the workforce is-and I look forward to sharing additional monitoring best practices during my sessions at SQLBits."

The SolarWinds database management portfolio consists of SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer SolarWinds Database Performance Monitor, SolarWinds SQL Sentry, and SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server

To learn more about SolarWinds data management strategies, tune into upcoming industry events and sessions hosted by SolarWinds Head Geeks:

How to Troubleshoot SQL Server CPU Issues with Kevin Kline, SolarWinds Head Geek When: Thursday, March 10 10.10 a.m. Room 4 In this session, Kevin Kline will go deep into the internal behaviour of SQL Server CPU, including parallelism, worker thread management, and how to troubleshoot CPU problems.



One Size Does Not Fit All with Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head Geek When: Thursday, March 10 11.30 a.m. Room 1 SolarWinds offers five alternative solutions for database monitoring and management. Sascha Giese looks into the differences and how to find the best tool for the job, right from the start.



Less QQ, More Pew-Pew in IT with Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head Geek When: Saturday, March 12 10.50 a.m. Room 4 The SolarWinds Orion Platform offers full-stack end-to-end observability for all layers of the IT infrastructure. Sascha Geise will provide an overview of the Orion Platform, demonstrating how to reduce friction in larger IT teams across various silos.



