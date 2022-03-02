The device integrates various current outlets that enable it to recharge, simultaneously, mobile phones, tablets or computers as well as all kinds of low-consumption electronic devices such as small appliances or electric tools, by simply unfolding the solar panels and connecting them.From pv magazine Spain Madrid-based start-up Polar Development has launched, at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022, a portable photovoltaic power generation system for low consumption applications which looks like a pull-along travel case. The case is available in three different sizes and can host solar panels ...

