Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
PR Newswire
02.03.2022 | 12:40
Shenzhen cnlinko Electric Co., ltd: CNLINKO's new product, high waterproof rated YM series plastic circular industrial connectors

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLINKO is an advanced manufacturing company committed to providing global customers with more advanced, more efficient, high-safety, and cost-optimized connection solutions and technical support. Recently, they have expanded the best-selling product YM series industrial waterproof connectors and launched a new product series of YM24 version, which covers all types of power, signal and data connectors, and will achieve more comprehensive coverage in the scope of application and fields, satifying users with a one-stop solution to diversified connection needs.

CNLINKO's new product, high waterproof rated YM series plastic circular industrial connectors

The YM24 series industrial connector meets IEC61984 and UL1977/2238/1863 certification standards, covering all types of PIN, signal RJ45, optical fiber, data USB, HDMI, etc., and can meet users' various requirements in equipment and systems, saving user's cost in choosing. YM24 connectors adopt an all-plastic shell design with PBT material, which significantly improves its ability to cope with the salt spray corrosive environment, while reducing the weight, making the product stronger and more durable. The YM24 series adopts a spring-type rotary locking connection design in its connection method, precise occlusion, firm locking, no worries about external impact or vibration. YM24 series connectors also adopt contact gold plating process on its inner core, which has high corrosion resistance and conductivity, and is effective in coping with temperature rise changes caused by current.

The YM24 series have got widespread market's attention, due to their comprehensive types, higher cost performance, high water resistance, high corrosion resistance, strong vibration and impact resistance, strong durability, light weight and flexibility. It can be widely used in landscape lighting, marine equipment, new energy, testing equipment, automation equipment, medical equipment, security equipment, LED displays, electronic equipment, intelligent transportation, and the Internet and other fields.

CNLINKO, founded in 2004, is an advanced global manufacturing enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service of industrial waterproof connectors. We have attached great importance to R&D innovation and quality assurance for a long time. This has made our company's reputation worldwide and has been highly recommended and widely adopted by engineers all over the world. In the future, we will continue to explore the global market as always, drive product upgrades with technology, and provide more satisfactory products and quality services to more than 30,000 customers all the world.

Link to order YM series:

https://cnlinko.com/Products/221

Phone number : 0086-755-86960323

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757956/image.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
