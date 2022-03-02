Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2022 | 12:53
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lands' End, Inc.: Lands' End Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 02, 2022in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on March 16, 2022, and will be accessible on the Company's website: http://investors.landsend.com/in the Events and Presentations section.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

CONTACTS:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
President and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana


