Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Expands Premium Skincare Line with Two New, Purpose-Driven CBD and CBG Products

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), (the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based biotech cannabinoid company, bolsters their skincare line with innovative CBD and CBG formulations to help combat skin issues like acne, wrinkles, and even more severe conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. These products, specifically the Skin Clearing Gel for acne and the Derma Soothe CBD+CBG oil for more severe conditions, capitalize on the growing CBD skincare market which is estimated to be worth USD 1295.7 Million by 2026 and is foreseen to garner a CAGR of about 33% from 2021 to 2026.

Keeping with their 2022 mission of creating purposeful formulations, Panacea is not only looking to use cannabinoids to help treat ailments from the inside of the body - some of their most recent product launches are aimed at addressing topical conditions that millions of people face. In America alone, the numbers are staggering.

Condition Acne Atopic Dermatitis/ Eczema Psoriasis Rosacea # of Americans Affected Up to 50 Million (annually)1 31.6

Million2-3 7.5 Million4 16 Million5-7

Increased adoption of skincare products containing CBD and/or CBG is driving growth throughout the industry. Panacea's skincare line is dermatologist-approved and packed with anti-inflammatory properties and free-radical-fighting antioxidants. The all-natural formulations include ingredients like targeted peptides, vitamins, green tea, aloe, Beta Hydroxy Acid, tea tree oils, and more, and of course, CBD and CBG to help address skin ailments and to protect the skin from harmful pollutants and free radical damage.

Knowing that the market is looking for natural products with clean ingredients and free of parabens, sulfates or animal testing, Panacea has been working closely with certified dermatologist Dr. Paul Dean, partner of PL Skin Solutions based in California, to go above and beyond consumer demand by offering products made with all-natural ingredients, including hemp-derived CBD and CBG that is organically grown and manufactured in the U.S., and ensuring they are third-party tested and dermatologist approved.

"I am thrilled to be part of Panacea's superior skincare line. I have assisted in the formulation of these unique skincare products which have a blend of antioxidants and CBD and CBG ingredients. It's amazing to see how my patients have benefited significantly from the use of these products" says Dr. Dean.

Panacea's four new CBD skincare products cover much of the overall skincare market by type, providing serums, lotions, gels, and creams, but the additional Derma Soothe CBD+CBG Skin Relief product differentiates their line by addressing more severe skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, and even psoriasis.

The relatively new baseline of products can either be used together as a four-part skin regimen or on their own. Products include a CBD Soothing Eye Therapy serum, CBD Regenerating Facial Cream, Skin Clearing CBD Gel, and a Full Body CBD Moisture Therapy lotion. However, if the goal is to tackle more severe or widespread skin conditions, the Derma Soothe CBD+CBG Skin Relief is a must.

Nick Cavarra, Panacea's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, states, "Panacea customers have wanted us to create a premier line of CBD and CBG skincare products, and our R&D team along with Dr. Dean have accomplished this by working closely together over the last year on formulation, stability, and efficacy of the products. Panacea is pleased to offer our skincare products to the marketplace and believe they will differentiate us from our competition by delivering purposeful products to our customers desperate for a natural solution to their afflictions."

Since their founding in 2017, Panacea Life Sciences has upheld the highest standards for all their products across multiple categories, from oil drops and softgels to gummies and topicals. With a focus on Cultivating Everyday Wellness by making purposeful products that use only the highest quality cannabinoids, the brand continues to build trust and reliability with each new product in its lineup.

Beginning today through Monday, March 7th, Panacea is running a Skincare Special. When you purchase the Skincare Bundle (which includes the CBD Soothing Eye Therapy serum, CBD Regenerating Facial Cream, and the Full Body CBD Moisture Therapy lotion), use the coupon code SKINCARE at checkout to receive a free, full-sized Skin Clearing CBD Gel.

Sources

1 Bickers DR, Lim HW, Margolis D, Weinstock MA, Goodman C, Faulkner E et al. The burden of skin diseases: 2004 a joint project of the American Academy of Dermatology Association and the Society for Investigative Dermatology. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology 2006;55:490-500.

2 Hanifin JM, Reed ML, Eczema Prevalence and Impact Working Group. A population-based survey of eczema prevalence in the United States. Dermatitis. 2007;18(2):82-91.

3 Silverberg JI, Hanifin JM. Adult eczema prevalence and associations with asthma and other health and demographic factors: a US population-based study. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2013;132(5):1132-1138.

4 Menter A, Gottlieb A, Feldman SR, Van Voorhees AS et al. Guidelines of care for the management of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis: Section 1. Overview of psoriasis and guidelines of care for the treatment of psoriasis with biologics. J Am Acad Dermatol 2008 May;58(5):826-50.

5 Steinhoff, M., Schauber, J., and Leyden, J.J. New insights into rosacea pathophysiology: a review of recent findings. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2013; 69: S15-S26

6 Elewski, B.E., Draelos, Z., Dréno, B., Jansen, T., Layton, A., and Picardo, M. Rosacea - global diversity and optimized outcome: proposed international consensus from the Rosacea International Expert Group. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2011; 25: 188-200

7 Okhovat, J.-P. and Armstrong, A.W. Updates in rosacea: epidemiology, risk factors, and management strategies. Curr Dermatol Rep. 2014; 3: 23-28

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a woman-owned, vertically integrated cannabinoid manufacturer and research company that produces purposeful formulations for consumers and pets. Panacea sells an array of products including softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, skin care, and pain management topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

