Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Connects GMZ to Adrian and Richard Zones with 4.0 g/t Au over 41.2m Plus 7.3 g/t Au over 13.5m, and 1.4 g/t Au over 34.5m; GMZ Expands with 4.4 g/t Au over 21.35m; Adrian Extends by 50m with 0.6 g/t Au over 47.0m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the George Murphy Zone (GMZ) in multiple directions, and the connecting of the GMZ to the Adrian Zone (to the north) and the GMZ to the Richard Zone (to the southwest), which was previously connected to the Jubilee Zone (to the southwest). As such, all four zones that Galway has focused its drilling on during the past four years at the Company's Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada, have now been connected along 3.1km of strike length (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Highlights include:
- Galway has eliminated the 400-metre gap between the GMZ and Richard Zones - the Zones are now connected. Previously-released 1.3 g/t Au over 41.2m (now 42.0m) in hole 189 and 1.4 g/t Au over 13.5m, plus 1.2 g/t Au over 9.0m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 13.0m, plus 1.3 g/t Au over 5.0m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 5.0m in hole 185 were located in the gap. New results in the gap include 1.4 g/t Au over 34.5m in hole 188 and 1.3 g/t Au over 42.0m in hole 189, among others. Also in this previous gap area is a new intersection in hole 186 of 0.8 g/t Au over 25.5m, which is in addition to that hole's previously-released intersect of 18.8 g/t Au over 6.0m
- The GMZ East Area has been extended deeper below several previously released intersections, including 40m deeper by hole 152, which intersected 4.0 grams per tonne (g/t) over 41.2 m and 75m deeper by hole 150, which intersected 4.7 g/t Au over 11.7 metres, (Figure 3)
- The GMZ and Adrian Zones were connected through previous drilling, but the new intersection of 7.3 g/t Au over 13.5m in hole 152 is the closest to where the two zones join together. This intersect is within the Adrian Zone but only 12m from the wireframed GMZ Zone. The previously released intersection of 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m (hole 122) is located 143m away from the 7.3 g/t Au over 13.5m (Figure 4 and Figure 5)
- The GMZ has bulked up with an intersection of 4.4 g/t Au over 21.4m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 35.9m in hole 100, located in the former centre of the zone. They are located 47m and 30m from an intersection of 1.9 g/t Au over 95.5m (previously 2.0 g/t Au over 54.0m in hole 97
"We are delighted to not only be releasing these wide and high-grade drill results but to finally prove our belief that these four new mineralized zones are connected, with a total strike length of 3.1 kilometers. This continuity should also enhance the economics of the project. We are looking to have a new resource estimate out by the end of March 2022, which will be the maiden resource estimate for this new area, in addition to an updated resource for the legacy North and the South zones, which have an additional 4.4km of strike," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals,
"Galway entered into the project in 2016 with a vision of a new emerging gold district in Canada, with 65 kilometers of under-explored strike length, coupled with favorable infrastructure, and our consistent good results continue to demonstrate that vision. Moreover, with intercepts starting right from surface we are looking at open pit potential as well as underground for the deeper mineralization. Following the resource estimate, our drilling program will be focused on making new discoveries, following up on recent discoveries and expanding existing zones."
George Murphy Zone East Highlights:
- Hole 152: 4.0 g/t Au over 41.2m, including 16.2 g/t Au over 2.9m, 34.9 g/t Au over 1.5m, 12.1 g/t Au over 0.5m, 9.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, 8.5 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 14.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 7.3 g/t Au over 13.5m (located in the Adrian Zone), including 175.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at vertical depths of 138m and 189m
- Hole 150: intersected 4.7 g/t Au over 11.7m, including 45.0 g/t Au over 0.5m and 36.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 240m
- Hole 130: intersected 1.4 g/t Au over 6.1m, including 4.5 g/t Au over 0.8m, plus 0.9 g/t Au over 9.0m, including 2.2 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 0.9 g/t Au over 3.0m, starting at vertical depths of 133m, 149m, and 175m
- Hole CL-126 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 37.7m**, including 3.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.4 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 3.2 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.9 g/t Au over 4.0m, including 4.8 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.8 g/t Au over 2.5m, starting at vertical depths of 150m, 185m, and 214m
- Hole 119: intersected 0.8 g/t Au over 35.7m, including 4.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, 2.4 g/t Au over 0.6m, 1.7 g/t Au over 0.5m, 2.1g/t Au over 1.0m, and 2.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.3 g/t Au over 8.2m, including 3.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 2.7 g/t Au over 5.0m including 10.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 8.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at vertical depths of 168m, 215m, and 273m
- Hole 139 intersected 97.7 g/t Au over 1.0m**, including 193.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 2.0 g/t Au over 7.0m**, including 17.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 8.5m**, including 2.7 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 1.6 g/t Au over 3.0m, plus 2.5 g/t Au over 2.0m starting at vertical depths of 222m, 235m, 147m, 37m, and 307m
- **Previously released. The GMZ intersects in the above bullets are located within the 400m gap between the previous northeastern edge of the GMZ and wildcat step-out hole CL-75 that returned 9.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, which represented a 50% expansion of the GMZ to more than 1.1km
GMZ-Richard Highlights that Closed the 400-Metre Gap Between the Two Zones:
- Hole 189: 1.3 g/t Au over 42.0 (previously released as 1.3 g/t over 41.2 m), including 9.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 4.0 g/t Au over 0.9m, starting at a vertical depth of 199m
- Hole 186: 18.8 g/t Au over 6.0m**,including 85.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 25.5m (previously released as 1.5 g/t Au over 8.5m), including 3.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, 2.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, and 2.5 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at vertical depths of 49m and 73m
- Hole 188: 1.4 g/t Au over 34.5 m, including 13.6 g/t Au over 1.5m, 4.6 g/t Au over 1.1m, and 3.7 g/t Au over 1.1m, plus 12.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at vertical depths of 212m and 113m
- Hole 190: 1.8 g/t Au over 6.0 m, including 4.5 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 1.4 g/t Au over 2.0m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 3.0m, starting at vertical depths of 220m, 195m, and 270m
- Hole 187: 0.6 g/t Au over 10.5 m, plus 3.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.2 g/t Au over 2.0m, starting at vertical depths of 53m, 215m, and 202m
George Murphy Zone Highlights (Original Part of the GMZ):
- Hole 100: 4.4 g/t Au over 21.4m, including 65.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 35.9m, including 3.7 g/t Au over 2.0m, 2.2 g/t Au over 0.5m, 2.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 2.6 g/t Au over 0.85m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 3.0m, starting at vertical depths of 136m, 68m, and 54m
- Hole 97: 1.9 g/t Au over 95.5m (previously released as 2.0 g/t Au over 54.0m), including 29.7 g/t Au over 0.5m, 11.5 g/t Au over 0.5m, 10.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, 9.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, 6.1 g/t Au over 1.5m, 7.5 g/t Au over 0.5m, 6.1 g/t Au over 0.5m, 12.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, 16.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, 4.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, and 5.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 2.4 g/t Au over 9.0m, including 7.0 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 0.6 g/t Au over 3.0m, starting at vertical depths of 102m, 51m, and 44m below surface
Adrian Zone Highlights:
- Hole 152: 4.0 g/t Au over 41.2 m (located in the GMZ), including 16.2 g/t Au over 2.9m, 34.9 g/t Au over 1.5m, 12.1 g/t Au over 0.5m, 9.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, 8.5 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 14.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 7.3 g/t Au over 13.5m (Adrian Zone), including 175.0 g/t Au over 0.5m starting at vertical depths of 138m and 189m
- Hole 118: 0.8 g/t Au over 12.0 m, including 3.7 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 1.7 g/t Au over 2.5m including 6.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 0.9 g/t Au over 9.0m, including 2.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 2.1 g/t Au over 0.5m starting, at vertical depths of 175m, 205m and 346m
- Hole CL-98 intersected 0.6 g/t Au over 47.0m (previously reported as 1.1 g/t Au over 11.5m), including 6.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, 6.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, 2.1 g/t Au over 0.5m, 1.8 g/t Au over 1.5m, and 3.8 g/t Au over 1.5m, plus 5.2 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 9.0 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at vertical depths of 132m, 64m, and 216m
- Hole CL21-92 intersected 22.7 g/t Au over 3.5m**, including 98.7 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 24.6 g/t Au over 3.0m**, including 67.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 11.3 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 0.9 g/t Au over 7.5m, including 5.3 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 0.9 g/t Au over 6.6m including 2.6 g/t Au over 0.5m,starting at vertical depths of 301m, 80.5m, 180m, 309m, and 143m below surface
Four Zones Joined into One!
The assays from drilling that Galway has been waiting for during the past several months have been returned with good intersections west, east, and north of the GMZ. These and other important holes have now connected all the four zones. The GMZ and the Richard Zones have been connected with intersections of 1.3 g/t Au over 42.0m (hole 189), 18.8 g/t Au over 6.0m plus 0.8 g/t Au over 25.5m (hole 186), and 1.4 g/t Au over 34.5 m (hole 188), and 1.4 g/t Au over 13.5m, plus 1.2 g/t Au over 9.0m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 13.0m, plus 1.3 g/t Au over 5.0m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 5.0m in hole 185. These holes are 50-165m apart from one another, and all with steep SE dips. The GMZ has been extended to depth to the NE with intersections such as 4.7 g/t Au over 11.7m, and 4.0 g/t Au over 41.2m.
Size of Adrian Zone Increases
The wide vein zone within the Adrian Zone is located down-dip from the original Adrian discovery holes where the zone appears to flatten and thicken considerably before intersecting the steeper GMZ. It was previously expanded by 44 metres (m) to the northeast with an intersect that returned 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m in hole CL-122 from a previously-released intersect that returned 1.1 g/t Au over 78.5m in hole CL-52. There were assays pending up-hole from the intersection in hole 122 but only sporadic lower grades were returned despite strong quartz veining there. At only 12m from the wireframed GMZ Zone, the new intersection of 7.3 g/t Au over 13.5m in hole 152 is the closest to where the two zones join together.
Hole 98 intersected 0.6 g/t Au over 47.0m (previously reported as 1.1 g/t Au over 11.5m), which represents the furthest northeastern intersection in Adrian, located 51m east of 0.9 g/t Au over 14.8m in hole 77 in the same zone. The 0.9 g/t Au over 6.6m in hole 92 appears to be the same zone further west, while the 0.9 g/t Au over 7.5m and 22.7 g/t Au over 3.5m appear to be a splay and the continuing vein off of the 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m in hole 103. The 0.9 g/t Au over 9.0m in hole 118 appears to be this same vein 103m from the 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m.
Table 1: Drill Result Highlights
|Hole ID
From
(m)
To
(m)
Intercept
(m)
TW
(m)
Au
g/t
Zone
|GWM-21CL-89
87.50
88.50
1.00
0.90
3.8**
Adrian
118.50
120.00
1.50
1.40
0.9**
Adrian
138.00
139.50
1.50
1.40
0.5**
Adrian
179.00
182.00
3.00
2.80
78.4**
Adrian
|Including
181.00
181.50
0.50
0.50
313**
Adrian
|Including
181.50
182.00
0.50
0.50
147**
Adrian
184.00
185.00
1.00
0.90
0.7**
Adrian
190.00
202.00
12.00
11.10
0.5**
Adrian
207.50
209.00
1.50
1.40
0.5**
Adrian
227.00
228.50
1.50
1.40
0.4**
Adrian
240.50
241.50
1.00
0.90
6.4**
Adrian
251.50
252.50
1.00
0.90
0.4**
Adrian
256.00
257.50
1.50
1.40
0.7**
Adrian
266.00
267.00
1.00
0.90
0.4**
Adrian
310.00
311.00
1.00
0.90
2.2
Adrian
325.00
329.00
4.00
3.70
0.6
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-92
80.50
83.50
3.00
3.00
24.6**
Adrian
|including
80.50
81.50
1.00
1.00
67.0**
Adrian
129.00
129.50
0.50
0.50
2.7
Adrian
146.40
153.00
6.60
6.60
0.9
Adrian
|including
149.00
149.50
0.50
0.50
2.6
Adrian
180.00
180.50
0.50
0.50
11.3**
Adrian
301.00
304.50
3.50
3.50
22.7**
Adrian
|including
301.00
301.50
0.50
0.50
98.7**
Adrian
311.50
319.00
7.50
7.50
0.9
Adrian
|including
311.50
312.00
0.50
0.50
5.3
Adrian
|GWM-20CL-95
97.50
100.00
2.50
0.8
Adrian
142.00
143.00
1.00
0.7
Adrian
189.00
190.00
1.00
0.5
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-96
135.00
136.50
1.50
1.40
0.6
Adrian
160.50
162.00
1.50
1.40
0.5
Adrian
175.00
176.00
1.00
0.90
4.9
Adrian
183.00
184.00
1.00
0.90
1.7
Adrian
204.00
204.50
0.50
0.50
1.1
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-97
43.50
46.50
3.00
1.00
0.6
GMZ
54.00
63.00
9.00
3.00
2.4
GMZ
|including
57.00
58.50
1.50
0.50
7.0
GMZ
105.00
200.50
95.50
31.30
1.9
GMZ
105.00
159.00
54.00
17.70
2.0**
GMZ
|including
107.00
107.50
0.50
0.20
5.9
GMZ
|including
107.50
108.00
0.50
0.20
11.5
GMZ
|including
109.00
109.50
0.50
0.20
10.6
GMZ
|including
114.00
114.50
0.50
0.20
29.7
GMZ
|including
116.50
118.00
1.50
0.50
6.1
GMZ
|including
119.00
119.50
0.50
0.20
7.5
GMZ
|including
119.50
120.00
0.50
0.20
9.9
GMZ
|including
121.00
122.00
0.50
0.20
6.1
GMZ
|including
135.00
136.00
0.50
0.20
4.7
GMZ
|including
160.00
161.50
1.50
0.50
4.3
GMZ
|including
167.50
169.00
1.50
0.50
16.3
GMZ
|including
194.50
196.00
1.50
0.50
12.3
GMZ
|GWM-21CL-100
58.00
61.00
3.00
1.60
0.8
GMZ
74.00
109.85
35.85
19.10
0.8
GMZ
|including
74.00
76.00
2.00
1.10
3.7
GMZ
|including
80.00
80.50
0.50
0.30
2.2
GMZ
|including
95.00
96.00
1.00
0.50
2.7
GMZ
|including
99.50
100.35
0.85
0.50
2.6
GMZ
148.50
169.85
21.35
11.40
4.4
GMZ
|including
155.50
156.50
1.00
0.50
65.6
GMZ
|GWM-21CL-118
180.00
192.00
12.00
11.90
0.8
Adrian
|including
181.50
183.00
1.50
1.50
3.7
Adrian
193.80
195.00
1.20
1.20
0.7
Adrian
205.00
206.00
1.00
1.00
0.6
Adrian
208.00
210.50
2.50
2.50
1.7
Adrian
|including
209.00
209.50
0.50
0.50
6.4
Adrian
214.50
215.50
1.00
1.00
0.4
Adrian
235.50
237.00
1.50
1.50
0.6
Adrian
286.00
287.00
1.00
1.00
1.6
Adrian
328.50
330.00
1.50
1.50
1.5**
Adrian
331.50
333.00
1.50
1.50
0.6**
Adrian
351.00
360.00
9.00
8.90
0.9
Adrian
|including
351.00
352.00
1.00
1.00
0.5**
Adrian
|including
353.00
353.50
0.50
0.50
2.6
Adrian
354.00
354.50
0.50
0.50
2.1
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-119
118.90
120.00
1.10
1.00
0.5**
GMZ
122.00
123.20
1.20
1.10
0.5**
GMZ
157.00
157.65
0.65
0.60
0.6
GMZ
164.00
165.50
1.50
1.40
0.6
GMZ
168.50
170.50
2.00
1.90
0.7
GMZ
198.40
234.10
35.70
34.00
0.8
Adrian
198.40
220.00
21.60
20.60
0.7**
Adrian
|including
229.00
230.00
1.00
1.00
4.6
Adrian
|including
199.40
200.00
0.60
0.60
2.4
Adrian
|including
202.50
203.00
0.50
0.50
1.7
Adrian
|including
219.00
220.00
1.00
1.00
2.1
Adrian
|including
222.00
223.00
1.00
1.00
2.1
Adrian
256.85
265.00
8.15
7.80
1.3
Adrian
|including
262.00
263.00
1.00
1.00
3.3
Adrian
305.00
305.50
0.50
0.50
2.7
Adrian
322.00
326.95
4.95
4.70
2.7
Adrian
|including
325.10
325.60
0.50
0.50
10.9
Adrian
|including
326.45
326.95
0.50
0.50
8.8
Adrian
331.85
332.35
0.50
0.50
1.5
Adrian
394.75
395.75
1.00
1.00
2.2
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-121
154.50
158.00
3.50
1.40
1.6**
GMZ
|including
155.50
156.00
0.50
0.20
4.5**
GMZ
176.50
177.00
0.50
0.20
1.6
GMZ
362.85
363.35
0.50
0.20
4.6
GMZ
374.75
377.50
2.75
1.10
2.2
GMZ
|including
377.00
377.50
0.50
0.20
7.1
GMZ
380.20
380.90
0.70
0.30
1.5
GMZ
201.00
211.20
10.20
4.10
1.6**
GMZ
213.20
214.30
1.10
0.40
0.7**
GMZ
229.50
230.50
1.00
0.40
1.7**
GMZ
266.50
269.00
2.50
1.00
1.7**
GMZ
|including
267.50
268.00
0.50
0.20
6.0**
GMZ
275.75
477.00
201.25
80.90
pending
GMZ
|GWM-21CL-122
137.90
139.00
1.10
0.70
0.5
GMZ
230.00
232.00
2.00
1.30
0.5
Adrian
243.50
244.00
0.50
0.30
0.6
Adrian
254.00
255.00
1.00
0.70
0.6
Adrian
263.00
318.50
55.50
36.60
5.8**
Adrian
308.00
315.50
7.50
4.90
30.7**
Adrian
|including
310.00
310.50
0.50
0.30
151.0**
Adrian
|including
314.00
314.55
0.55
0.40
144.0**
Adrian
340.00
340.50
0.50
0.30
34.0**
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-126
197.00
234.30
37.30
28.80
1.1**
Adrian
|including
208.00
209.00
1.00
0.80
3.4**
Adrian
|including
213.00
214.00
1.00
0.80
3.6**
Adrian
|including
222.00
223.00
1.00
0.80
3.2**
Adrian
242.50
246.50
4.00
3.10
1.9
Adrian
|including
242.50
243.50
1.00
0.80
4.8
Adrian
281.00
283.15
2.50
1.90
1.8
Adrian
292.00
293.00
1.00
0.80
0.9
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-130
152.00
158.10
6.10
3.80
1.4
GMZ
|including
156.65
157.40
0.75
0.50
4.5
GMZ
160.00
160.50
0.50
0.30
0.9
GMZ
163.80
169.90
0.00
pending
GMZ
170.50
179.50
9.00
5.60
0.9
GMZ
|including
176.50
178.00
1.50
0.90
2.2
GMZ
179.50
193.50
0.00
pending
GMZ
198.00
201.00
3.00
1.90
0.9**
GMZ
202.00
324.00
122.00
76.10
pending
GMZ
|GWM-21CL-139
42.00
45.00
3.00
1.40
1.6
GMZ
167.00
175.50
8.50
3.90
1.0**
GMZ
|including
170.00
171.50
1.50
0.70
2.7**
GMZ
186.50
230.50
44.00
20.20
pending
Adrian
252.00
252.50
0.50
0.20
0.5**
Adrian
254.00
255.00
1.00
0.50
97.7**
Adrian
|including
254.00
254.50
0.50
0.20
193.0**
Adrian
267.50
274.50
7.00
3.20
2.0**
Adrian
|including
267.50
268.00
0.50
0.20
17.9**
Adrian
281.00
282.50
1.50
0.70
1.5
Adrian
349.50
351.50
2.00
0.90
2.5
Adrian
357.80
358.30
0.50
0.20
1.6
Adrian
|GWM-21CL-150
133.10
134.25
1.15
0.90
0.7
GMZ
295.35
296.10
0.75
0.60
0.5
GMZ
323.00
334.65
11.65
9.60
4.7
GMZ
|including
323.50
324.00
0.50
0.40
45.0
GMZ
|including
327.50
333.00
0.50
0.40
36.8
GMZ
387.50
385.00
pending
401.10
411.00
pending
|GWM-21CL-152
191.80
233.00
41.20
33.30
4.0
GMZ
|including
191.80
193.30
1.50
1.20
34.9
GMZ
|including
194.80
195.30
0.50
0.40
12.1
GMZ
|including
213.80
214.30
0.50
0.40
14.0
GMZ
|including
220.60
223.50
2.90
2.30
16.2
GMZ
251.50
252.00
0.50
0.40
1.1
Adrian
263.50
264.00
0.50
0.40
0.5
Adrian
265.50
279.00
13.50
10.80
7.3
Adrian
|including
269.00
269.50
0.50
0.40
175.0
Adrian
338.00
346.00
8.00
6.50
1.3
Adrian
|including
340.50
341.00
0.50
0.40
3.5
Adrian
|including
345.00
346.00
1.00
0.80
6.9
Adrian
|GWM-21BL-185
30.00
35.00
5.00
3.10
1.3**
Richard
|including
31.00
32.00
1.00
0.60
3.1**
Richard
|including
34.50
35.00
0.50
0.30
4.4**
Richard
70.00
73.00
3.00
1.90
0.7**
Richard
85.00
86.50
1.50
0.90
0.8**
Richard
89.00
98.00
9.00
5.60
1.2**
Richard
|including
91.00
92.00
1.00
0.60
7.0**
Richard
129.50
132.00
2.50
1.60
1.2**
Richard
166.00
166.50
0.50
0.30
3.8**
Richard
178.00
183.00
5.00
3.10
1.0**
Richard
201.00
214.00
13.00
8.10
0.8**
Richard
|including
202.50
204.00
1.50
0.90
2.4**
Richard
|including
213.00
214.00
1.00
0.60
4.8**
Richard
238.50
252.00
13.50
8.50
1.4**
Richard
|including
242.00
243.00
1.00
0.60
6.4**
Richard
|including
251.00
252.00
1.00
0.60
8.5**
Richard
366.00
381.00
15.00
9.40
0.7*
Richard
|GWM-21BL-186
32.00
33.00
1.00
0.40
0.4**
Richard
72.00
78.00
6.00
2.50
18.8**
Richard
|including
73.00
74.00
1.00
0.40
85.3**
Richard
99.50
101.00
1.50
0.70
0.5**
Richard
107.00
132.50
25.50
11.10
0.8
Richard
107.00
115.50
8.50
3.70
1.5**
Richard
|including
107.00
108.50
1.50
0.70
2.3
Richard
|including
110.00
111.50
1.50
0.70
3.3**
Richard
|including
125.00
126.00
1.00
0.40
2.5
Richard
197.50
208.00
0.00
pending
Richard
251.00
253.00
2.00
0.90
0.8
Richard
263.00
270.00
0.00
pending
Richard
270.00
272.00
2.00
0.90
0.8
Richard
|GWM-21BL-187
75.50
86.00
10.50
4.50
0.6
Richard
128.00
138.50
0.00
pending
Richard
149.00
159.50
0.00
pending
Richard
323.00
324.50
1.50
0.60
1.0
Richard
327.50
329.50
2.00
0.90
1.2
Richard
333.00
334.00
1.00
0.40
0.5
Richard
351.00
352.00
1.00
0.40
3.6
Richard
|GWM-21BL-188
18.00
19.10
1.10
0.70
0.6
Richard
26.00
27.00
1.00
0.60
0.6
Richard
58.00
58.50
0.50
0.30
0.6
Richard
61.50
63.00
1.50
0.90
3.3
Richard
64.50
66.00
1.50
0.90
0.6
Richard
83.00
84.00
1.00
0.60
0.5
Richard
118.50
119.00
0.50
0.30
12.9
Richard
161.00
162.00
1.00
0.60
0.8
Richard
220.50
255.00
34.50
20.50
1.4
Richard
|including
220.50
221.60
1.10
0.70
4.6
Richard
|including
250.50
252.00
1.50
0.90
13.6
Richard
|including
238.00
239.50
1.50
0.90
3.7
Richard
280.00
281.50
1.50
0.90
1.0
Richard
|GWM-21BL-189
71.00
72.00
1.00
0.60
0.4
Richard
81.00
82.50
1.50
0.90
3.3
Richard
140.50
151.00
0.00
pending
Richard
197.50
200.50
3.00
1.90
0.8**
Richard
208.00
250.00
42.00
26.60
1.3
Richard
208.85
250.00
41.15
26.00
1.3 **
Richard
|including
213.50
214.50
1.00
0.60
3.9**
Richard
|including
225.00
226.00
1.00
0.60
3.9**
Richard
|including
247.50
248.35
0.85
0.50
4.0**
Richard
|including
249.00
250.00
1.00
0.60
9.3**
Richard
262.50
264.00
1.50
0.90
0.5**
Richard
268.50
270.00
1.50
0.90
0.8**
Richard
270.00
372.00
pending
Richard
|GWM-21BL-190
68.00
69.50
1.50
0.90
0.5
Richard
|including
180.50
182.00
1.50
0.90
0.5
Richard
202.00
204.00
2.00
1.20
1.4
Richard
227.00
233.00
6.00
3.60
1.8
Richard
|including
231.50
233.00
1.50
0.90
4.5
Richard
243.50
245.00
1.50
0.90
0.6
Richard
251.00
252.50
1.50
0.90
1.1
Richard
255.50
257.00
1.50
0.90
0.9
Richard
280.00
283.00
3.00
1.80
0.8
Richard
** previously released; VG = visible gold. 0.42 g/t Au was used for the bottom cut-off; True widths are unknown if not noted. * If below pit, then likely uneconomic
New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program
Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded drilling of the GMZ, Jubilee, and Richard Zones.
Geology and Mineralization
The discovery of the Richard Zone in hole 12 contains elevated levels of bismuth, arsenopyrite, and antimony, in multiple quartz veins, with tungsten in the vicinity. This is similar to other Clarence Stream deposits, which can be characterized as intrusion-related quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. The Richard Zone contains multiple zones of quartz veining with sulfides and sericite alteration. In general, mineralization at Clarence Stream consists of 10-70% quartz stockworks and veins with 1-5% fine pyrite plus pyrrhotite plus arsenopyrite plus stibnite in sericite altered sediments. The Jubilee mineralization consists of 2%-5% disseminated pyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite in sediments with white to smoky grey quartz veining. Locally there is up to 10% sphalerite and semi-massive galena veinlets. The 2.5 km trend that hosts the GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones contains a mineralized mafic intrusive locally - similar to the South Zone, which currently hosts most of the property's last reported gold resources (September 2017). A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.
Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports
Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of Galway Metals Inc. All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.
Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates
|Hole ID
Azimuth
Dip
Easting
Northing
Depth
|GWM21CL-89
120
-67
654359.0
5022870
242
|GWM21CL-92
16
-85
654456.9
5022853
324
|GWM21CL-95
37
-45
654445.0
5022882
219
|GWM21CL-96
311
-51
654553.5
5022834
234
|GWM21CL-97
293
-75
654352.1
5022386
202
|GWM21CL-100
319
-67
654352.6
5022388
189
|GWM21CL-118
60
-81
654371.7
5022780
381
|GWM21CL-119
305
-59
654602.2
5022602
400
|GWM21CL-121
312
-67
654561.4
5022514
477
|GWM21CL-122
312
-45
654561.4
5022514
441
|GWM21CL-126
313
-51
654583.0
5022546
330
|GWM21CL-130
317
-62
654583.0
5022547
324
|GWM21CL-139
296
-62.5
654645.0
5022627
375
|GWM21CL-150
318
-45
654653.0
5022382
411
|GWM21CL-152
300
-47
654565.0
5022410
351
|GWM21BL-185
310
-75
653033.3
5021071
359
|GWM21BL-186
150
-45
653813.1
5021846
387
|GWM21BL-187
135
-45
653682.8
5021851
365
|GWM21BL-188
320
-75
653789.0
5021987
485
|GWM21BL-189
316
-74
653852.2
5021880
444
|GWM21BL-190
315
-75.8
653899.6
5021914
375
For results of all holes that Galway has drilled at Clarence Stream, go to Galway's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.
Figure 1 Plan Map of the Adrian, GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones
Figure 2 Plan Map of the Richard and Jubilee Zones
Figure 3 - GMZ Long Section
Figure 4 - Plan Map of the GMZ and Adrian Zones
Figure 5 - GMZ and Adrian Cross Section
About the Company
Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade, gold-rich VMS polymetallic mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.
Should you have any questions and for further information, please contact (toll free):
Galway Metals Inc.
Robert Hinchcliffe
President & Chief Executive Officer
1-800-771-0680
Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com
Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com
Look us up on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, potential corporate and/or property acquisitions, exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, exploration results being less favourable than anticipated, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, risks associated with the defence of legal proceedings and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, as well as those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that management's assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that, among other things, the Company will be able to identify and execute on opportunities to acquire mineral properties, exploration results will be consistent with management's expectations, financing will be available to the Company on favourable terms when required, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates will remain relatively stable, and the Company will be successful in the outcome of legal proceedings, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
