Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Outlines Proposed Strategy for Metaverse Investments

Building on expertise of Company advisors, Codebase is actively acquiring assets within metaverse environments

Potential investments will include underlying metaverse currencies and property

Bloomberg Intelligence recently estimated that the metaverse's market size will reach USD 800bn by 20241

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an overview of its proposed metaverse investment strategy.

The Company's is contemplating an investment portfolio, focused upon accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem as a result of extensive research and planning with Company advisors in alignment with Codebase's blockchain, DeFi investment thesis.

"The metaverse is assumed to be the next phase of the internet that will see the merging of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) with the real world.

In simpler terms, the metaverse can be viewed as a collection of virtual worlds that are interrelated, just like how the world wide web is a nexus of connected websites. This internet-native world might change the world from what it is today by providing an alternative digital reality where humans will be able to "live," work, and play. It is expected to be the successor of the mobile internet, similar to how Web 3.0 is expected to become the successor of Web 2.0."2

"The metaverse and virtual reality represent immersive technologies with the potential to completely change the way we communicate, play games, and even visit our loved ones - and we've only seen this growth accelerate throughout the pandemic," said Jake Chernoff, Codebase Technology Advisor. "Although we are seeing these technologies develop at an accelerated pace, the metaverse is an early stage, unexplored industry - and the race for metaverse superiority is just beginning."

The potential to acquire underlying currencies and property within the metaverse is a key strategic investment pillar for Codebase to position the Company with assets within this emerging space.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem and fintech. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

Forward Looking Statements

