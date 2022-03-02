The "Construction in Germany Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q4 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher expects Germany's construction industry to grow by 1.2% in 2021, before it stabilizes at an annual average growth of 2% over the remainder of the forecast period (2022-2025).

This compares to the previous forecast of 0.2% growth for 2021. This marginal upward revision reflects stronger-than-expected construction growth in Q3 2021, as well as favorable base effects, and assumes that construction activity will accelerate further over the next few quarters, supported by the government's focus on improving regional connectivity through the development of the country's rail and road transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to boost energy production.

The German construction industry fared relatively well compared to its peers in Western Europe in 2020. Although the industry's value add contracted by 4.5% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in Q1 2021, industry output recovered in the second quarter of 2021, increasing by 3.1% in Q2 and 3.5% in Q3 2021, which helped the industry register a cumulative growth of 0.9% in the first nine months of 2021.

The industry's output over the forecast period will be supported by the government's focus on the development of green infrastructure as part of its climate change strategy. The government has also supported the construction sector through its fiscal policy response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, announcing an additional EUR3.1 billion (US$3.5 billion) each year between 2021 and 2024 on public investment in infrastructure, including roads and railways and the construction of affordable housing. Improvements in consumer confidence and positive developments in regional economic conditions will also provide momentum.

The construction of the Fehmarn belt underwater tunnel between Germany and Denmark, which is worth EUR7 billion (US$7.8 billion), will underpin activity in the transport infrastructure sector over the medium term. Growth will also be supported by the 10-year plan to invest EUR86 billion (US$94.7 billion) on the maintenance and modernization of the country's rail network between 2020 and 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

