GGL Resources Corp. Announces Changes to Management Team and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its management team. Mr. Daniel Martino is replacing Mr. Larry Donaldson as GGL's Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Manuel Estrada is joining the GGL team as a technical advisor. Mr. Donaldson will continue with GGL in an advisory role.

"We are pleased to add Dan and Manuel to our team and welcome the expertise and experience they bring to GGL" states Doug Eaton, CEO. "The board also thanks Larry for his important contributions to GGL's growth, and we wish him all the best as he transitions toward retirement."

Daniel Martino

Mr. Martino is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 10 years experience currently providing CFO and Financial Reporting Consulting services to companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges within the clean technology and mineral resource sectors. Mr. Martino had previously spent several years in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at Simon Fraser University in 2010, and received his CPA, CA designation in 2013.

Manuel Estrada

Mr. Estrada has wide experience with a variety of mining operation through-out the Americas, including 14 years with Capstone Mining Corp. at its Cozamin and Pinto Valley Mines. He is the founder and owner of Eleven Mercantile and Technical Solutions LLC. Mr. Estrada holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Instituto Tecnológico de Durango and is certified in Risk, Safety, Leadership, Maintenance and Process Management, and Cut-Off Grade and Mine Strategy Optimization.

Granting of Incentive Stock Options

GGL also announces that it has granted incentive stock options in respect of a total of 1,620,000 shares pursuant to its incentive stock option plan to various directors, officers, advisors and consultants, including Mr. Martino and Mr. Estrada. These options have a 5-year term and are exercisable at a price of $0.18/share.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has recently acquired an option on the Gold Point project in the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, which consolidated several gold-silver veins, two of which were past producing high-grade mines. The Company also holds the McConnell gold-copper project located 22 kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine in north-central BC, and promising diamond exploration projects in Nunavut and the Lac de Gras diamond district of the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990s. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases in close proximity to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

Doug Eaton

CEO and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com

