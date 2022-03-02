XARACOLL 300mg Dose Cohort Experienced Less Pain and XARACOLL was Generally Well Tolerated with an Adverse Event Profile Comparable to the Current Prescribing Information

Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited, a commercial-stage biotechnology company and portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital, announced today positive topline results from Study INN-CB-024, a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of a 300mg dose of XARACOLL, an innovative collagen drug-device implant, in patients undergoing abdominoplasty. Among patients receiving XARACOLL, a reduction in pain intensity and opioid use was observed through 24 hours post-surgery.

Study INN-CB-024 enrolled 366 patients, who were randomly assigned to have either XARACOLL 300mg (n=181) or placebo collagen matrix (n=185) implanted during surgery. The primary outcome measure was the time-weighted sum of pain intensity from time of implantation through 24 hours (SPI24). There was a statistically significant treatment effect for XARACOLL compared to placebo in SPI24 (p 0.002). Further, approximately three times as many patients in the XARACOLL cohort were opioid free through 24 hours compared to the placebo-collagen matrix group (18.8% versus 6.5%). This data complements the positive results of XARACOLL in acute post-surgical pain following open inguinal hernia repair in adults, for which XARACOLL is currently approved.

The most common treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE) (>=2% for XARACOLL and greater than placebo collagen-matrix) were dysgeusia (2.2% versus 1.6%), incision site swelling (2.8% versus 2.7%), incision site erythema (2.8% versus 2.2%), postprocedural discharge (2.8% vs 1.1%), back pain (7.7% versus 7.6%), pruritus generalized (2.8% vs. 1.6%), rash (2.2% vs. 1.1%), oropharyngeal pain (4.4% vs 1.6%), blood pressure increased (3.3% vs. 1.6%). There was one serious adverse event of surgical drain site infection in a patient that received placebo collagen-matrix that was considered unrelated to treatment. No TEAE led to study discontinuation.

These positive topline Phase 3 clinical trial results will support Innocoll's soft tissue surgery development program and its anticipated sNDA application to expand the indications for XARACOLL. Additional studies in this development program include surgery types such as abdominoplasty, ventral hernia, hysterectomy, reduction mammoplasty and colectomy.

"We are excited to report the positive results of this Phase 3 clinical trial with XARACOLL. This study supports XARACOLL's potential for use in post-surgical pain relief in patients undergoing soft tissue surgery," said Louis Pascarella, Innocoll President and Chief Executive Officer.

Acute postsurgical pain management, especially across soft tissue surgeries, has historically relied on systemically administered treatments, especially opioid medications. Exposure to opioids post-operatively can result in opioid-related adverse reactions like constipation in the short-term, but in addition several publications have reported that receipt of an opioid after surgery is associated with a risk for persistent opioid use 1 year later.1

Gwendolyn Niebler, DO, Innocoll's Chief Medical Officer added, "We are proud of these results. The prospect of providing a non-opioid treatment option like XARACOLL to more patients looking to manage acute post-surgical pain after soft tissue surgeries is compelling."

About Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited

Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited is a global biotech pharmaceutical company headquartered in Athlone, Ireland and is a subsidiary of Innocoll Biotherapeutics Holding Limited. The Innocoll group of companies is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical technologies to meet some of today's most important healthcare challenges.

Innocoll is a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital.

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a unique healthcare investment platform within the B-Flexion Group and led by a team with deep expertise in an industry for which they share a passion, both as investors and senior executives. GPC invests long-term capital and supports entrepreneurs in building a new generation of companies that deliver outsized returns through active ownership. Based in Cambridge, MA, its remit encompasses life sciences and health care focused businesses, with a particular emphasis on businesses that have high growth potential in the product development and commercialization stages of their evolution. With its strategy of driving best in class operational transformation for these businesses, to create social impact while generating significant economic value, Gurnet is able to deliver differentiated results for its investors and partners. www.gurnetpointcapital.com

About XARACOLL

XARACOLL (bupivacaine HCl) implant is a bioresorbable collagen implant providing postsurgical pain relief through the delivery of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic, at the surgical site. XARACOLL implant releases bupivacaine after placement at the surgical site through diffusion from the porous collagen implant, which dissolves over time. XARACOLL was approved in August 2020 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 24 hours following open inguinal hernia repair. It is investigational for use in other soft tissue surgeries. XARACOLL is a registered trademark of Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Further Information About XARACOLL

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

XARACOLL contains an amide local anesthetic and is indicated in adults for placement into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 24 hours following open inguinal hernia repair.

Limitations of Use

Safety and effectiveness have not been established in other surgical procedures, including orthopedic and boney procedures.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to bupivacaine or to any local anesthetic agent of the amide-type or to other components of XARACOLL

Obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. The use of bupivacaine in this technique has resulted in fetal bradycardia and death

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Dose-Related Toxicity: Monitor cardiovascular and respiratory vital signs and patient's state of consciousness after placement of XARACOLL

Methemoglobinemia: Cases of methemoglobinemia have been reported in association with local anesthetic use. See full Prescribing Information for more detail on managing these risks

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions in clinical trials (incidence =2% and higher than placebo) included incision site swelling, dysgeusia, headache, tremor, blurred vision, seroma, scrotal swelling, pyrexia, oral hypoesthesia, and post procedural discharge.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Innocoll at 1-833-606-1421 or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Local Anesthetics: The toxic effects of local anesthetics are additive. Avoid additional local anesthetic administration within 96 hours following XARACOLL implantation. If additional local anesthetic administration with XARACOLL cannot be avoided, monitor patients for neurologic and cardiovascular effects related to local anesthetic systemic toxicity.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Based on animal data, may cause fetal harm

Moderate to Severe Hepatic Impairment: Consider increased monitoring for bupivacaine systemic toxicity

Please see full Prescribing Information.

www.xaracoll.com/xaracoll_pi.pdf

