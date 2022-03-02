WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 March 2022 was 3343.80p (cum income).

With effect from 28 February the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 March 2022