PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that in response to some media publications this morning, Severstal states that it is experiencing some difficulties in relations with its EU clients, and as a result is redirecting volumes to other markets. As Severstal is one of the lowest cost producers in the world, we are confident that this will help to maintain our capacity utilization. The Company's financial position remains strong and its debt level is low.

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

